Ondo PDP Expels Factional Chairman, Three Others

James Sowole in Akure

The Ondo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the weekend expelled four of its members over anti-party activities, saying their action is affecting the peace moves instituted by the State Executive Council of the party.

The four expelled members are the factional chairman in the state, Mr. Biyi Poroye, Johnson Alabi, Yemi Ajonibode and Ademola Gentry.

The decision for the expulsion of the four party members was contained in a statement issued by the state chairman, Chief Clement Faboyede, who said the dissolved illegal faction led by Poroye executive has remained “irreconcilable, intransigent and disloyal to the party’s interest and goal”.

According to the statement, the decision to expel the four members followed provocative and irresponsible vulgar vituperation from Poroye and his followers in both formal media and social media.

Faboyede stated that: “As a responsible manager of our party in the state, we feel that these actions cannot be justified or excused particularly in view of our recent experience.”

Details later…