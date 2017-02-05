Prison Inmates’ Reformation and Security

Assistant Controller General, Nigeria Prisons Service, Zone D, Mr Mayala Musa, Thursday called on wealthy Nigerians to support skills acquisition schemes for prison inmates as part of efforts to make them better citizens and promote the security of the country.

The call could not have come at a better time than now when Nigeria is grappling with diverse kinds of internal security problems, which experts have attributed largely to poverty, disillusionment, and desperation among citizens.

The prisons are supposed to be reformation centres, but in Nigeria today, they have become more or less like crime training cells where people go to get toughened in vices. They now inadvertently raise persons who increase the threat to life and property rather than help to solve the security problem.

Nigeria needs all hands on deck to return the prisons to their original role of citizens’ reformation. – Vincent Obia