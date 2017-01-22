Chelsea’s Costa Set for Return against Hull

Chelsea will have Diego Costa available when they host Hull as they aim to stretch their lead at the top of the table today. The striker’s future at the club appeared to be in doubt following a reported row with head coach Antonio Conte amid the backdrop of a £30m-a-year offer from Chinese Super League side Tianjin Quanjian. But after missing last weekend’s 3-0 win at Leicester, Costa now looks set to stay at Stamford Bridge.

“I think the player wants to stay. He is very happy to play with us,” said Conte. “This idea (the move to China) is far in his mind. He’s happy to stay here and this is the most important thing for us.”

Chelsea had little trouble beating Leicester without Costa as two goals from Marcos Alonso helped them return to winning ways after their defeat to Tottenham. The Blues started the weekend seven points ahead of second-placed Spurs, who drew 2-2 with Manchester City yesterday evening, and third-placed Liverpool who lost 2-3 at home against Swansea.

Hull remain in the bottom three despite beating Bournemouth last weekend in Marco Silva’s first Premier League match in charge. Silva, who has overseen two wins and a defeat since replacing Mike Phelan, said: “It will be difficult, but we will go there and look to compete.

“We will need to produce a good team performance. We will have to show our organisation and compete for the full 90 minutes.”

Costa is available for Chelsea after a back injury but it is unclear whether he will return to the starting line-up. Captain John Terry is also in contention following suspension, but is likely to be a substitute at best.

Robert Snodgrass is an injury doubt for Hull, having missing training this week due to a muscle strain. He will be monitored by Silva, while recent signings Oumar Niasse and Evandro could make their full debuts. Midfielder David Meyler is hoping to be in contention after returning to training.

Chelsea are unbeaten in their nine Premier League meetings with Hull (W7 D2), keeping six clean sheets in the process. Hull’s only previous Premier League goal at Stamford Bridge was in August 2009, Stephen Hunt giving the Tigers the lead before eventually losing 1-2

Diego Costa has scored in all three of his previous Premier League appearances against Hull, assisting twice.

Hull have conceded 10 penalties this season – only one side in Premier League history has conceded more in a campaign (Blackburn in 2006/07, 11). The Tigers have kept just one clean sheet this season in the Premier League, back in August against Swansea.