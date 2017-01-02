We will Not Dissapoint Lagosians,  Says Ambode

• Says year’ll present limitless opportunities, true happiness for residents

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, yesterday expressed optimism that the new near would present limitless opportunities and true happiness for all residents.

Ambode, who addressed a mammoth crowd at the grand finale of the 2016 One Lagos Fiesta held at the Bar Beach front in Victoria Island to usher in the New Year, restated his commitment to roll out programmes and policies that will further showcase the progress the state has made so far.

“Our vision remains the same: to create a smart mega city where business and creative opportunity abound; where physical and social amenities are world class; and where lives and property are safe and secured.”

The governor while alluding to the fact that 2017 is significant as Lagos would mark its 50th Anniversary since its creation, said the State is exceptionally blessed with h uman and capital resources, which he said his administration will continue to explore to make life more comfortable for the people.

“Welcome to 2017, our anniversary year where Lagos is 50. Lagos, the smallest, the oldest, the richest, most populous and most prosperous state in Nigeria.

“We are undoubtedly the world’s largest and most celebrated black city state. But we also recognize the need to reflect and be strategic and this is why our approach to governance has been low in hype and flop but high in performance by keeping our promises to you at all times. We promise not to dissapoint you in this new year,” he said.

He said the One Lagos Fiesta which ran from December 24, 2016 to January 1, 2017 was expanded to celebrate the inclusiveness and diversity of the state across the five locations including Ikorodu, Badagry, Agege, Lagos Island and Epe.

Ambode also said in recognition of the fact that the youths represent the symbol of the state’s verve and vitality, his administration would provide more platforms of opportunities in 2017.

“Let me personally urge you to take advantage of the various events in this year’s tourism calendar to showcase your skills and talent,” he said.