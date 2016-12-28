NOC Sends Rowing,Canoeing Coaches to Classroom

Rowing, Canoeing and Sailing Sports Coaches drawn from across the country are currently in the classrooms where they spent the Christmas holidays receiving tutorials for the second face of the Nigeria Rowing, Canoeing and sailing Federation’s NOC/IOC Solidarity Coaching course holding at the Naval Sailing Club, Ojo, Lagos.

The programme began on 23, December 2016 and will last till December 30, 2016 and was packaged by the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) in conjunction with the International Olympic(IOC), the course which is being conducted by Rachel Davis, an expert from Canada is a follow up to the first phase held in April this year as facilitated by Sallie Malt from the United Kingdom who was accompanied by two other UK water experts to scout out conducive places for the development of Nigeria water sports.

Commenting on the initiative, President NOC, Habu Gumel, who was represented by the Secretary General, Babatunde Popoola said the ongoing course is part of the NOC’s pre-arranged “Train the Trainers programme aimed at repositioning Nigerian sports for good.

Adding that the present administration of the NOC under the leadership of Gumel is determined to take Nigeria’s sports to greater heights, hence the quick follow up of the Rowing, Canoeing and Sailing Sports coaching Course.

Drawn from across the country, the 10 beneficiaries who are attending having passed the first course include, Olagunju Adebola Sunday, Egbele Babajide Omoh, Oshikolu Oreoluwa, Aweh Dennis Simon, Showetan Olalekan, Taibu Adebayo Ahmed, College Emmanuel, Ajao Ayo Adeyinka, Ogunbiyi Ayo Olaide and Momodu Ayo who is attending as an observer completes the list if attendees.