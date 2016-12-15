Senator Provides N70m Support for C’River Students

BasseyInyang in Calabar

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Finance, Senator John Owan-Enoh, has provided financial assistance of about N70 million for tertiary and secondary school students in the Central Senatorial District of Cross River State.

Owan-Enoh, who announced this in Ikom Town, said the financial assistance is part of his educational support programme for students in all the 66 wards in the senatorial district.

Speaking during the presentation of cheques to the beneficiaries, he said the support was to assist them in their academic pursuits, adding that the programme was part of his responsibility and sacrifice to the people of the constituency despite the current recession in the country.

“I am not doing this programme because I have so much money, but because of the love, sacrifice and a sense of responsibility to the people of my constituency.

“It is a feeling of indebtedness that I owe to the people of Central Senatorial District, who toiled with me and kept faith during the time of my campaigns.”

A breakdown of the beneficiaries across the entire 66 wards in the district indicates that 60 postgraduate students would get N100,000 each; 660 undergraduates would receive N50,000 each; 1,320 SS 3 students would get N15,000 each; while the JS 3 beneficiaries will receive N5,000 each and candidates for the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) would receive N6,000 each.

Owan-Enoh said each of the 66 wards have equal number of beneficiaries on the support programme.

He advised the beneficiaries to make good use of the support so as to realise their educational ambitions.

Speaking on behalf of the local government areas that make up the senatorial district, the Vice-Chancellor Academics, University of Calabar, Professor Florence Obi, described the senator as an excellent performer in the National Assembly.

While commending Owan-Enoh for the gesture, she urged the beneficiaries to take advantage of the support to fulfill their dreams.

One of the beneficiaries, Master Ejong Emmanuel, thanked the lawmaker for providing the financial support and promised that they would do everything to use it for the judicious pursuit of their academic goals.