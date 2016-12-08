FirstBank Supports Economic Diversification

First Bank of Nigeria Limited has restated its commitment to economic diversification through support for the business, art and entertainment of food across all sectors of the economy.

Realising that support for the agricultural value chain and by extension food, will enable individual and communal self-reliance, self-contentment and self-sufficiency, the bank is taking ownership of the food space to fully promote businesses that will build the sector, build revenue for development purposes, create employment opportunities and in the long run translate to national growth and development.

In line with this, FirstBank is partnering with Eventful Limited, an event management company, to host another edition of “Fiesta of Flavours,” a food and beverage Fair scheduled for December 11 and 12, 2016, in Lagos.

The two-day food and beverage Fair themed “Food, Fun and Family” will keep attendees fully fed and entertained with the allures of food culinary and its business. It will showcase the best in local and international cuisine, cutting edge food technology and cooking techniques, as well as the best beverages and wines the world has to offer. The Fair will provide management and training seminars, competitions, and food demonstrations as well as performances from Nigeria A-list musicians and comedians.

In a statement by FirstBank’s Group Head, Marketing & Corporate Communications, Folake Ani-Mumuney, the bank’s venture into the food space was part of its interventions to support agriculture across the entire value chain as well promote economic growth and sustainability, especially in the face of dwindling oil revenue.

“We are also keen on promoting a united community through the arts and Fiesta of Flavours would bring youths and families together to enjoy the entertainment value of food,” she further stated.