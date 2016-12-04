Rumble in Anambra…Gov. Willie Obiano Engages Godfather, Peter Obi, in Bitter Slugfest

•Love turns sour between Anambra governor and benefactor

For Willie Obiano and Peter Obi, his political godfather, the dissembling begins. The colourful damask of their comradeship and trust has finally given to wear and tear of dastardly politics and unforgiving time. Thus disgrace and retribution stares them in the face as they betray and move against each other.

Like most political affiliations between hopeful godfathers and their ambitious godsons, Obiano and Obi’s relationship has hit an iceberg. Thus their frosty disposition to each other. They have frequently engaged each other in veiled and undisguised war of wills and verbal war since Obiano became governor. The situation has however, degenerated in recent times even at the backdrop of contrived public show of reconciliation between them in August at the burial of Father Nicholas Tagbo, a former principal of Christ the King College, Onitsha.

On that occasion, Obiano knelt before Obi and begged the latter to forgive him of all perceived wrongdoings. Obi thus embraced his successor to a thunderous applause from everyone in attendance. But they simply played to the gallery. The perceived truce between the duo was short-lived as they have since resumed their silent war with each other. While Obiano has vowed to deal with Obi and reveal his alleged dirty secrets, the former governor accused his godson of sponsoring a witch-hunt against him.

A haughty spirit fades before the arrogant man’s fall, like a hunting horn whose sound dies on the wind. This witty take on conceit undoubtedly mirrors the sad fate of Nigerians who happened on sudden wealth and immediately sent their wards to school abroad. Many of them are biting their fingers in regret and mounting agony as you read. Their misery is attributable to the high exchange rate of the naira to the dollar.

As the economy declines as a result of dwindling oil prices and fall in the value of the naira in the global market, many parents with kids abroad are finding it difficult to finance their wards education and upkeep. Many have been forced to cut down on the allowances they send to their children abroad and in some cases, parents are unable to send money to their children abroad. Consequently, many silver spoon kids abroad have resorted to doing odd jobs to survive. Those who find themselves in extreme situations have however, resorted to desperate measures to survive. While many male wards have embraced menial jobs to cope with the situation, several daughters from prominent families now sell their bodies in exchange for hard currency, to keep up appearances and maintain their life of luxury.

LAGOS BILLIONAIRE, UMAR SARO, HOSTS GRAND WEDDING FOR DAUGHTER, JOKE, TODAY

Today, Sunday, 4 December, 2016, the Lagos society will stand still, as the families of Saro and Are play host to a galaxy of personalities, who will gather to witness the wedding ceremony of their children. The ceremony involves Adejoke and Olayiwola.

The wedding is billed to take place at the Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The bride, Adejoke is the daughter of Alhaji Umar Ayinla Saro, OFR, CON, the Ilorin-born, Lagos-based billionaire and industrialist, and his beautiful wife, Alhaja Afsat Saro, a celebrated matriarch of the Lagos Social Establishment. The bride is a graduate of Finance from the University of Portsmouth, England. The groom, a trained pilot, bagged his first degree from the University of Lagos and his second from one of the universities in the United Kingdom. The Introduction ceremony, (Writing-in), between both families was held few weeks ago, at the bride’s family home in Ikoyi.

The bride’s siblings, notably, Kemi, TJ, Kale and others are neck deep in the preparation of hosting a classy wedding for the couple.

FINALLY, AHMED NDIMI, ZAHRA BUHARI’S WEDDING MAY HOLD DECEMBER 11

The coast is clear, the groom can now take his bride. Come Sunday, December 11, Ahmed Indimi, the son of oil magnate, Mohammed Indimi, will marry his sweetheart, Zahra, daughter of President Muhammadu Buhari. Their highly publicised wedding which was slated for December 4 was deferred following an altercation between Ahmed’s sister, Yataka Indimi, and security officials at the Presidential Villa on November 18 during the traditional introduction ceremony. Trouble started when Yakata insisted on taking her mobile phone into the Presidential Villa with a view to recording all the proceedings contrary to security protocol. The proceedings included the delivery of customized dowry boxes made by the French luxury brand, Louis Vuitton, valued at N44 million (using the official exchange rate) to the bride and the first family.

It was gathered that the physical altercation between the groom’s sister and Presidential Villa security officials was so embarrassing that it incurred the wrath of the president over the behaviour of the Indimis. The President was said to have threatened to return the boxes and stop the marriage ceremony. Even though he was prevailed upon not to make good his threat to return the boxes, the event scheduled to climax on Sunday, December 4 was deferred.

The two families however met after the incident and resolved the issue.

Meanwhile, contrary to our earlier report, no member of the Indimi family is married to any of the children of former military ruler, late General Sani Abacha. But one of Indimi’s daughters is married to former military President Ibrahim Babangida’s son, Mohammed. Next weekend’s wedding ceremony involving the Buharis will be the second that the Indimis are having with a family that has risen to the highest political office in Nigeria.