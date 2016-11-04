Blasphemy: Court Frees Five Suspected Killers of Bridget in Kano

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

A Kano Magistrate Court presided over by Jibrin Muhammad yesterday freed five suspected killers of Igbo woman, Bridget Agbahime.

The 74-year-old trader was killed at Kofar Wambai market for alleged blasphemy.

Muhammad’s decision was based on the directive of the Kano State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice.

The freed suspects, Dauda Ahmed, Abdulmumeen Mustafa, Zubairu Abubakar, Abdullahi Abubakar and Musa Abdullahi were challenged with a four-count charge of allegedly inciting disturbance, culpable homicide, joint act and mischief.

The woman who hailed from Imo State was murdered on June 2, 2016, at Kofar Wambai market over alleged blasphemy.

In his submission earlier, state counsel, Mr Rabiu Yusuf, who represented the attorney-general of the state, told the court that they have no case against the suspects.

“We received the case diary from the police on June 8 and having gone through the case diary, the attorney- general of the state evaluated the facts in accordance with sections 130 and 150 of the criminal procedure code.”

“The legal advice presented to the court, dated June 24, states that there is no case to answer as the suspects are all innocent, and orders the court to discharge all the suspects.”

However, counsel to the suspects, Mr Abdulsalam Gambo, expressed happiness and commended the attorney-general of the state for the judgment.

THISDAY observed that relations of the suspects who gathered at the court, were jubilating over the judgment.