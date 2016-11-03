No Going Back on February LG Election in Oyo – OYSIEC boss

Ademola Babalola in Ibadan

Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission (OYSIEC) has declared that it would conduct elections in all the existing 33 local government councils and the newly created 35 local council development authority (LCDAs) in the state on February 11, 2017.

This was disclosed by the Chairman of the Commission, Mr. Jide Ajeigbe, during a familiarization visit to the Headquarters, 2 Division of the Nigeria Army, Odogbo, Ibadan and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Oyo State Command.

According to the release signed by the Media Officer of the commission, the Chairman said the body would embark on the familiarization visits to all the security agencies in the state to ensure adequate security before, during and after the conduct of the election.

Ajeigbe noted that for the commission to achieve free and fair election, it is imperative to beef up security for the lives and properties of all and sundry and consequently restated the commitment and preparedness of the Commission in conducting a transparent election.

He however, canvassed for the support of the security agencies in maintaining law and order as well as peace which has been existing in the state, stressing that although, election is a civic responsibility but it is also entails security issue.

In their separate remarks, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) headquarters, 2 Division of the Nigeria Army, Major General Kasumu Abudulkarim, and the Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Commandant John Adewole, pointed out that the commission had no other obligation than to conduct election.

They noted that it was essential to provide a conducive environment by abiding by the provisional guidelines of conducting local government polls.

While stressing the sensitivity attached to elections in the country, Major-General Abdulkarim enjoined the commission to take cognizance of the respondent (the Police) to maintain law and order.

The duo appreciated Governor Abiola Ajimobi for creating a peaceful environment in the state in the last 5years, adding “anybody that says peace is expensive, let him try crisis.”