Buhari to Issue Executive Order on Transparency

John Shiklam in Kaduna

President Muhammadu Buhari is set to sign an executive order on promoting transparency and efficiency so in order to create an enabling business environment in Nigeria.

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN), disclosed this in Kaduna yesterday at a retreat with Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and Non Governmental organisations (NGOs) on Open Governance Partnership (OGP).

According to the minister, this would mandate all ministries, agencies and departments (MDAs) to adopt openness in contracting procedures and publishing of contracts.

He said with the dwindling economy, the government is desirous to continue to provide an enabling environment to attract foreign investors in order to diversify the economy.

Malami said further that President Buhari had made it clear that Nigeria is opened for business and has assured that illicit finance would have no hiding place in the country.

“In the coming weeks, the president will sign an executive order for the creation of an enabling business environment in Nigeria that will mandate all MDAs to adopt openness in contracting and procedures and publishing contracts,” the minister said.

He maintained that corruption remains one of the biggest impediments to national development, saying the social and economic problems being faced in Nigeria are traceable to corruption.

He explained: “In May, the president, at an international Anti-Corruption Summit in the United Kingdom, affirmed his commitment to strengthen anti-corruption reforms in Nigeria, adding that following this commitment, the federal government commitment sought to deepen institutional and policy reforms which led to Nigeria joining the OGP in July this year. “

According to him, the OGP is a multi-stakeholder initiative focused on improving the transparency, accountability, citizen participation and responsiveness to citizens through technology and innovation.

He said the president recently approved the OGP National Steering Committee made up of representatives of MDAs, CSOs, the organised private sector and professional associations which are already working together to create two-year national action plan to mainstream transparency mechanism in the management of public funds across all sectors, with the Federal Ministry of Justice coordinating.

“Let me inform you that as a government, we shall remain focused, bold and result-oriented in delivering on the promises President Buhari made to provide good governance to the Nigerian people and deliver on the commitments made during the anti-corruption summit in London early this year,” Malami said.