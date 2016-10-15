Euro Global Introduces New Variant

Fast-growing indigenous beverage company, Euro Global Foods and Distilleries Limited, has introduced its latest, ‘Golden Choco Drink’, to the market, just as its kicked off the 2016 Back to School campaign.

The Back to School campaign is an initiative of the Savana soft drink makers, targeted at pupils to make them have a direct feel of its wide range of products and as well as to entertain them. According to the company, the campaign which kicked off at Beehive School in Ikeja, would be visiting schools across the south west part of the country over the next few weeks.

Marketing Manager of the firm, Mr. Subir Mazumdar, said “the annual Back to School campaign is a unique opportunity for a fun brand like Savana to reach out and share good times with the kids who love our products. After a very long holiday, a lot of these kids will be wishing the fun continues right in their school and we are here to make it happen for them.”

Mazumdar noted that this year’s outing would feature music, dance and games to be led by the company’s sports and dance coaches. There will also be short etiquette, career and motivational talk as well as branded Savana gift items and writing materials to be given Out.

Speaking at the firm’s visit to Beehive School, Sport Cordinator of the school, Prince Wale Atiba said “It is always good to have something different from our usual day to day activities and Euro Global has been able to help us spice up our week. I will want to implore corporate bodies to take a cue from this gesture so as to enhance sporting activities in our institutions of learning”.

Mazumdar further described the new Golden Choco drink as a premium chocolate goodness packed with minerals and vitamins for active people.