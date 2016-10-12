Lagos Model School Kidnap Victims Released

Chiemelie Ezeobi

Following the expiration of the 24 hours ultimatum given by the kidnappers for the release of the two students the vice president and a teacher of Government Model College at the Igbonla, Epe in Lagos, the abducted persons were on Tuesday night released.

THISDAY gathered that the victims were released at about 10.30p.m. in a yet to be ascertained circumstance.

Although it was yet to be confirmed, it was gathered that the family of the sick abducted student had paid N1million ransom as requested by the kidnappers.

It was also gathered that the other families did not pay a dime.

The police have confirmed the release.

The 11-man gang had last week stormed the college and abducted two students, their vice principal and a teacher.