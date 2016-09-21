Obama Expresses Confidence in Buhari’s Administration

Buhari and Obama
President Buhari in bilateral meeting with United States President Barack Obama at the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly meeting (UNGA 71) in New York on 20th September 2016.

* ‘Niger Delta crisis may be resolved soon’

By Tobi Soniyi in Abuja

With confidence in the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari fast eroding at home, the president  on Wednesday received an endorsement from an unlikely quarter: the United States‎.

This came just as Buhari has assured that Nigeria was making steady progress towards resolving the problem in the Niger Delta region which had led to economic sabotage on a grand scale.‎

He told Obama: “We are making definite progress on how many factions of the militant groups exist, their leadership and operational basis, and we have equally sought the cooperation of the oil majors. In a short while, I believe the issues would be resolved.”

The President of the United States, Barack Obama, ‎expressed confidence in Buhari’s administration during ‎a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the 71st edition of the UN General Assembly, holding in New York.

‎The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina,  said in a statement that the American President described PBuhari as a man of “integrity and honesty,” saying: “We have confidence in your leadership. There are some difficulties you face, but this administration is willing to assist in the short time we have left. You have made real progress in defeating the brutal organization called Boko Haram, and that was achieved because of your leadership.”

Obama also offered a hand of fellowship to Nigeria “in the final and comprehensive defeat of Boko Haram, resolution of the Niger Delta crisis, which would help ramp up oil production and increase revenue, resolving the humanitarian crisis in the North East, recovering stolen money, and revamping the economy.”

Describing Nigeria as a big and important country in sub-Saharan Africa, the American President said his country looked forward to a framework for sustained partnership between the two nations.

  • ucheyahct

    Absolute nonsense, this is the best way to treat an inferior nation. Does OBAMA know how many children in Nigeria are dying everyday. Nigerian crude is of the chart in American oil market, was it not under OBAMA watch?. Was it not OBAMA who authorized that no military weapon be sold to Nigeria to fight BOKO HARAM?. OBAMA’S last foreign visit was his visit to LAOS, but look at BUHARI in a bilateral setting to report to OBAMA on the progress he has made in fight against BOKO HARAM. It is very unfortunate, the inferiority of Nigeria and its leaders is unparalleled.

    • Tripple_light

      Buhari is not the only one rushing to the US, Nigerian citizens are doing the same in the millions and that should tell you that one is superior to the other.
      Why should Nigeria ask America for military weapons if we are equals??? So there you have it my brother. This truth shouldn’t be all that bitter.

    • princegab

      Nigeria has always been an inferior country due to inferior leadership. Obama is expressed the hope that pmb will lead us out of inferiority.

  • Toby

    Obama has become one of foreign experts on Nigerian matters. Sadly, he will be out of office to watch Buhari disappoint him. Right now Buhari has failed the majority of Nigerians.

  • omoregie osawe

    This writer relied on a statement issued by Buhari special adviser and treated it as statement of facts without independent verification. Given what we now know of Buhari and his aides should we believe this as true representation of what happened at the meeting?