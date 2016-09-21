Obama Expresses Confidence in Buhari’s Administration

* ‘Niger Delta crisis may be resolved soon’

By Tobi Soniyi in Abuja

With confidence in the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari fast eroding at home, the president on Wednesday received an endorsement from an unlikely quarter: the United States‎.

This came just as Buhari has assured that Nigeria was making steady progress towards resolving the problem in the Niger Delta region which had led to economic sabotage on a grand scale.‎

He told Obama: “We are making definite progress on how many factions of the militant groups exist, their leadership and operational basis, and we have equally sought the cooperation of the oil majors. In a short while, I believe the issues would be resolved.”

The President of the United States, Barack Obama, ‎expressed confidence in Buhari’s administration during ‎a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the 71st edition of the UN General Assembly, holding in New York.

‎The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, said in a statement that the American President described PBuhari as a man of “integrity and honesty,” saying: “We have confidence in your leadership. There are some difficulties you face, but this administration is willing to assist in the short time we have left. You have made real progress in defeating the brutal organization called Boko Haram, and that was achieved because of your leadership.”

Obama also offered a hand of fellowship to Nigeria “in the final and comprehensive defeat of Boko Haram, resolution of the Niger Delta crisis, which would help ramp up oil production and increase revenue, resolving the humanitarian crisis in the North East, recovering stolen money, and revamping the economy.”

Describing Nigeria as a big and important country in sub-Saharan Africa, the American President said his country looked forward to a framework for sustained partnership between the two nations.