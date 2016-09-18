Out of Love! How Love Died between Genevieve Nnaji and Her Lover, Ugochukwu Udezue

High Life wiTh LANRE ALFRED 08076885752

…Amazing lifestyles of Nigeria’s rich and famous

A mistress should be like a little country retreat near town, not a place to dwell in constantly, but only for a night and a chance away from the house. But top actress, Genevieve Nnaji did not know that. Maybe she knew but was simply too carried away to give a hoot about the truism. Whatever, truth is she has learnt the hard way and has definitely moved on with her life.

Apparently, their mutual attraction has run its full course and has thus flickered out like a dying firelight. According to HPRtv; “Nollywood actress Genevieve Nnaji has lost her only chance of marrying this year because her secret lover has called off their wedding. Unknown to many, the pretty Nollywood single mother sparked off a secret romance with Ugochukwu Udezue, a wealthy NBA basketball agent based in Denver Colorado last year. He reportedly proposed to her around the time she was seen flaunting a huge engagement ring on her official Instagram page.

Miss Nnaji and Mr Udezue were supposed to get married in Milan Italy about two weeks ago but the groom cancelled the wedding at the last minute and returned to Amsterdam, dumping the actress and her guests. On why he cancelled the wedding at the last minute, Udezue reportedly told his friends that he doesn’t trust Miss Nnaji after she chose to make the wedding private. Secondly, his father has refused to give his blessing because of Genevieve Nnaji’s suspicious demand of not wanting close family members at the wedding. It was further disclosed that Ugo’s dad also refused to attend the event nor give his blessing. Months before the wedding, Genevieve Nnaji reportedly begged Udezue to keep the wedding ceremony a low-key one. She even went as far as not telling any member of her family nor her colleagues”.

FUNKE AGAGU LEARNING TO SMILE AGAIN

The misfortune that befell the former First Lady of Ondo State, Olufunke Agagu, is the type that assumes folkloric proportions eons after. Her husband, the brilliant geologist, former deputy governor, former minister of Aviation, and later, Power and Steel and ex- Governor of Ondo State, Dr. Olusegun Agagu, died after a brief illness in September 2013. But that is not the real tragedy.

On October 3rd, the Associated Aviation Flight 361 conveying his corpse to Akure, the Ondo State capital, for state burial with 13 passengers and 7 crew members, crashed on take off from the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Ikeja, killing among other passengers Ebony Caskets Tunji Okunsanya and his son as well as Commissioner for Culture and Tourism in Ondo State, Deji Falae. Years after, everybody is bracing up to the reality of the tragedy, whatever seemed like a scene from a movie then must now have dawned on everyone involved. For Olufunke too, life must go on.

The bespectacled, soft-spoken woman is gradually learning to smile again. And she has so much to smile for indeed. Her son Feyi, who was aboard the ill-fated plane, not only survived the crash, he is now nearing full recovery. So is her son-in-law who also survived the crash. So, there’s so much for the Agagu matriarch to live for. Not surprisingly, a family source said Funke has been telling everyone now that for the rest of her life, she would serve the Lord Almighty.