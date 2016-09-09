Helping Lives Treats Customers to N50m Dubai Holiday

Fifty-five loyal customers of Helping Lives, a joint initiative of A2W Limited, Natures Pure Marvel and Generis Solutions, have been treated to a sumptuous six-day holiday trip to Dubai in a rare gesture described by the organisation as a way of rewarding excellence. The organisation, which has Ruzu Bitters as its flagship product, seeks to address three key issues of health, wealth and education.

It is spending N50 million on the all-expense-paid trip where the beneficiaries will have the opportunity of an educative and empowerment conference participation, have an amazing time doing a city tour, shopping in the biggest mall in the world, having a Dhow Cruise, enjoying the Desert Safari and dinning in the only 7 Star Hotel – The Burj Al Arab in Dubai.

Speaking in Lagos last week during the departure of the contingents, Managing Director, Mr. Adeolu Akinyemi, noted, “few companies are making a difference to the bottom of the pyramid here in Nigeria as we have with Helping Lives.”

Helping Lives today, according to him, is about eight months old and in that short time have empowered over 20,000 Nigerians with monthly income ranging from N10, 000 to N2 Million. “In that same space, over 200 students have been given scholarships to return back to school, not to mention the amazing health testimonies recorded via the use of her flagship product, Ruzu Bitters across Nigeria”, he said.

Speaking further, he said “Helping Lives was created to help and alleviate the level of poverty we have in our country today. By distributing a revolutionary health product, Ruzu Bitters, distributors of Helping Lives have been able to help hundreds of thousands live healthier, tens of thousands earn extra income and hundreds of students return to school.” He said the top 55 customers are being rewarded for being the most driven ambassadors for the company’s product and the Helping Lives Initiative. It is also to celebrate their commitment towards helping people and making Nigeria a better place for all to live in.

Describing the initiative as noble, he said Ruzu Herbal Bitters is 100 per cent made in Nigeria, making Helping Lives compliant with the drive of the government to buy made-in-Nigeria. “For everyone seeking an extra source of income with a passion for helping people, Helping Lives is one initiative to pay attention to”, he advised.According to him, the organization has had over 20 events hosted in different parts of Nigeria and it intends to sponsor local retreats and vacations to boost and encourage local tourism and national integration and a few international vacations to give its top customers the necessary international exposure.