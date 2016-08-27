Mabel Makun 45th Surprise Birthday Party for Husband AY

By Azuka Ogujiuba

A

yodeji Richard Makun, popularly known as A.Y, one of the superstars in the Nigerian entertainment industry, got a terrific surprise when his pretty wife, Mabel, threw a double s birthday party for him. The multi-award winning and multi-talented comedian, TV presenter, actor, writer, director and MC, was stunned beyond words.

The surprise-party was at the football pitch, when his wife stormed the pitch at fun factory at 12 noon, with friends from the industry, like Ali Baba and his wife, 2Face and his wife, Timaya, Elenu, and among others. They all wore trendy black T-shirt, announcing his new age, and he was presented a birthday cake that had a football and a jersey design.

The second surprise birthday was a glamorous affair. He was still not aware that another party was planned for him, as Ali Baba tricked him that they would attend a governor’s party. When they arrived the venue, dignitaries like Folly Coker, a commissioner in Lagos State, Mo Abudu, CEO Ebony LiveTV, Audu Maikori, CEO Chocolate City, Archie Ezenagu, the CEO Toucan Aviation, Rita Idehen of Blu Victoria, his colleagues from the industry like Okey Bakassi, Gordons, Omo Baba, Klint D Drunk, Princess, Chi Gal, Yaw, and his younger

colleagues like Shakara, Acappella, Pencil, Osh bebe, and other comedians, actors like Gbenro Ajibade, Chris and Damilola Attoi, Bryan Okpara, were not left out including his two younger brothers Lanre and Yomi Makun.

After the eulogies from his colleagues and family, there was the cutting of the cake and the evening was crowned with a Benin traditional dance and the real shindig began.