Facts and Myths about NNPC

In a grossly-opinionated article on the THISDAY Back Page of Tuesday, August 16, 2016, entitled “Baru’s Triumphant Return: Be Afraid! Be Very Afraid!”, the writer, Mr. Toyin Akinosho, succeeded in casting aspersions and mudslinging on the personality, capability and credibility of Dr. Maikanti Kacalla Baru as the Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

Sadly, the write-up was not only a deliberate effort at disparaging the GMD’s pedigree to deliver on his recent appointment, but also to mislead the general public on some critical developments in the Nigerian oil and gas industry. However, in order to put the records straight and situate them in a proper perspective, we wish to state the following facts:

The write-up claimed Dr. Baru’s appointment as GMD “spelt victory for the old guard at the corporation”. It is a fact that Dr. Baru’s appointment was at the recommendation of the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, to the president. Thus, the minister must have found Dr. Baru the most fit for the job. Most importantly, Baru’s sterling antecedents that are characterised by his honesty, integrity, transparency and accountability, which are also part of the cardinal principles of the Muhammadu Buhari administration, speak volumes for him. It is on record that he was, for four years (2004-2007), the chairman of the NNPC Anti-Corruption Committee. Therefore, those exemplary traits were part of what earned him the position of GMD of the country’s petroleum conglomerate.

The write-up claimed “NNPC is a political party with a profusion of ranking managers who consider first their personal interests”. We wish to state that Baru does not partake in partisan politics whether internal or external to NNPC. He is an honest and hardworking technocrat who focuses on any assignment he is tasked to do. His proven track record over a very-fulfilled career testifies to this.

On assumption, Baru had stated to the staff and the entire world that he would continue with the good works of the minister. In fact, at a maiden meeting with the staff of the corporation recently, he clarified the issue of NNPC’s achievement in terms of profitability as surplus of cash flow in May 2016 rather than profit as the various obligations of the corporation were not taken into account towards arriving at the figure. This was proven in NNPC’s June 2016 Financial Report that showed a loss of N26 billion which was more in line with the N19 billion loss recorded in April 2016.

The write-up claimed “NNPC could not find a way of solving the Joint Venture cash call challenge”. We wish to state that Baru has expected action from the committee that is negotiating with the JV partners to close out the deal that would not only repay the arrears over the next five years but also put in place a process where the JVs will not be cash calling government and eventually transiting to the Incorporated Joint Venture (IJV) model as is the case with the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG), where the IJV would be autonomous under the direction of its board and management. It can fund its operations, pay royalty and taxes to government as well as dividends to its shareholders as a Limited Liability Company.

The write-up claimed that “past NNPC management badly managed the Production Sharing Contract (PSC) debacle”. To the contrary, in 2008, NNPC put up a case for the review of the PSC terms and the then Minister of Petroleum Resources, Dr. Odein Ajumogobia, issued a letter putting on notice the PSC contractors to renegotiate the PSC terms.

Actual negotiations were started between a committee consisting of Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Ministry of Finance (MoF) and the NNPC with the PSC contractors that year. However, when Ajumogobia was replaced, his successor discontinued the engagement. The re-engagement was restored by the current minister and was continued by the team even after the change in baton as GMD.

It is expected that both efforts towards JV cash calls and PSC dispute settlement will be approved by the appropriate authorities when concluded by NNPC and the teams and they will be implemented under the leadership of Baru.

The write-up claimed that “Dr. Baru is too steeped in NNPC’s intrigues and predilection for stalling investments”. We wish to state here that if contacted, the partners that invested in the divested assets by the international oil companies (IOCs) would have opened up to say that Baru’s actions while serving as Group Executive Director (GED), Exploration & Production (E&P) were laudable and would have given the various assets the latitude to sweat the assets maximally.

His vision, which he shared with them from day one was to transit each oil mining lease (OML) to an Incorporated Joint Venture (IJV) like the NLNG model from that date. The IJV would develop the assets as the operator under the guardianship of its board with a management whose managing director would be from the JV partner rather than NNPC. However, due to the insistence of their bankers, they preferred operatorship which is in conflict with the Joint Operating Agreement (JOA) signed with the divesting IOCs where operatorship automatically reverts to NNPC on relinquishment of IOCs’ shares except if NNPC opts otherwise.

A middle path was charted by Baru for a joint operation of the assets through Assets Management Teams with the partner taking a lead role as a prelude to converting the OMLs to the IJV model. This middle course has been implemented and the partners are happy with the outcome and looking forward to the JV incorporation within the next few years.

It is instructive to note that the militancy in the Niger Delta has largely contributed to the continuous disruptions of smooth operations of the assets. Militancy is worse in the Western Delta where NPDC and its JV partners have assets than the Eastern Delta where Aiteo and Eroton operate. But with the dialogue between government and the militants, we expect the situation to improve and the full value of Baru’s vision greatly realised.

Interestingly, one of Baru’s 12 Key Business Focus Areas, the growth of the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC), a subsidiary of NNPC, is geared towards reviewing some of the salient contractual arrangements and terminating all bad ones. It will help a lot if energies are expended on promoting the attainment of such laudable objectives which are premised on moving the corporation forward.

For now, it is too early for one to get too feverish with Baru’s appointment or his performance. He is on course. In fact, he is on the sure path of sustainable growth and development of NNPC and the country’s oil and gas industry at large. The train has already left the station.
• Abubakar, Technical Assistant, Communications to the GMD, writes from Abuja

  • Abia_Man

    The Fulani and Yoruba zoo managers fight over the biggest crumbs- the oil and gas resources that rightfully belongs to the indigenes of the Niger Delta. Of course the only solution that would please Akinosho is adding NNPC to Saint BRF Fashola’s portfolio. Look at this infantile write up today and see the lack of vision of an organization that shouldn’t even exist. Both Akinosho and Baru should be put in one canoe sent into the creeks. Modern day slave Raiders hiding under Nigerian laws. And Kachikwu the neutered PRO should resign if he has any self respect.

    • Don Franco

      Dear AbIan an,
      I find Abubakar’s response concise and very well articulated in the methodical way he responded point by point to Mr. Akinosho’s insightful op-ed. Maybe Kachikwu should join Baru and Akinosho on that canoe ride to complete the tripod.

  • Anonymous

    Kachikwu never recommended Baru to be GMD. Kachikwu was not even aware he was going to be removed as GMD, on the day, Baru was announced. Also, Baru had tried at different times to get kachikwu out, only to succeed on his third attempt.

    The IOCs have petitions against him. The only reason he was switched to the GED E&P portfolio, from his initial GED R&T post, was due to the influence of the Emirs of Kano, Zazzau and the Sultan of Sokoto on PMB – who bowed to pressure and altered the appointments in August 2015. Everyone in the petroleum ministry – PPPRA, PEF, DPR, NCDMB, NNPC, PTDF. know Dr. Baru wasn’t the most fit person to head NNPC.

    Abubakar (TA Comms. to the GMD), the article by Toyin Arinosho, has several truths in it.

  • Republican in VI

    Did not take time to read the article seemed predictable and long winded from the outset,long sentences that ultimately mean business as usual. I take it still no mention of the PIB.

    • Mayo

      Well, your prediction was wrong. The article was a point by point rebuttal of what had been written in the previous article. You should have read it and then written a comment either disagreeing or agreeing with it.

      • Republican in VI

        This is strange. Did you read what I wrote, I alluded to the fact that from the outset of the article it was clear there was not going to be any substance in this rebuttal and as it turns out I was right. The original article was on the return of the old guard in NNPC, in short the vested interests cementing their hold on the OIL industry in Nigeria and making sure a free market oriented Petroleum Industry Bill does not see the light of day.
        The PIB is without a doubt the most important Bill to move the Nations chief earner into the modern business era and out of this outdated disingenuous socialist operating system. Now if his argument was that his return is not that of the vested interests holding the OIL industry in the firm control of a few hundred very rich officials, he would have laid out their plans for the PIB. He did not do this instead he went on and on regurgitating frequently used financial speak, that boiled down them to rearranging chairs around a creaking dining table.

  • Cheta God

    The Hausa/Fulani overlords have taken over NNPC, NPA, the Security apparati and the post of Attorney General & Minister of Justice,etc. What next?
    May God save Nigeria from ambitious evil men without conscience. Amen

  • Daniel Obior

    1. It is a joke to claim Dr Baru was recommended by Dr Kachiku hence his appointment as GMD of NNPC. Buhari, by his nature had long decided on this appointment. Appointing Kachikwu NNPD GMD and Minister concurrently was a part of the strategy to eventually relieve Kwachikwu of the NNPD GMD position and substitute Baru.
    2. Baru being chairman of NNPC anti-corruption committee means absolutely nothing. Its just like Ali Baba being the leader of the 40 thieves.
    3. It is an incontrovertible truth that partners in the divested assets which were granted NPDC operatorship, were deeply dissatisfied with the very por performance and wastages of NPDC. To make a contrary claim in order to exonerate Baru of the debacle of NPDC operatorship of those assets, is grossly mischievous.
    4. Baru’s predegree is well known in NNPC. He belongs to the old guard with a lack of visión, questionable integrity as commonly the case in the corrupt culture of NNPC, and an ardent advocate of unlateralism, particularly when dealing with JV partner issues.
    5. This attempt to launder and cleanse the man falls far short of credible.

    • hotmancold

      What an empty response. To claim that Baru was recommended by Kachikwu? What an insult. Baru that was moved out of the core business areas and sent to Siberia so he would not have his hands in the till. These guys are glorious clowns. Northern hitmen and financial assassins masquerading as intellectuals. Baru is simply there so the northern brigade who have strangled the presidency can have a more direct kinsman in charge of the main purse of the country. Shikena.

    • Anonymous

      I agree with all your views but one. The one which has to do with being an old guard with lack of vision. To be sincere, Kachikwu scattered the place. Being an old guard has its pros and cons; but in this case, Kachikwu performed woefully with regards to handling NNPC affairs – this is for a different discussion.

      Kachikwu never recommended Baru to be GMD. Kachikwu was not even aware he was going to be removed as GMD, on the day, Baru was announced. Also, Baru had tried at different times to get kachikwu out, only to succeed on his third attempt.

      The IOCs have petitions against him. The only reason he was switched to the GED E&P portfolio, from his initial GED R&T post, was due to the influence of the Emirs of Kano, Zazzau and the Sultan of Sokoto on PMB – who bowed to pressure and altered the appointments in August 2015. Everyone in the petroleum ministry – PPPRA, PEF, DPR, NCDMB, NNPC, PTDF. know Dr. Baru wasn’t the most fit person to head NNPC.

      Abubakar (TA Comms. to the GMD), the article by Toyin Arinosho, has several truths in it.

      My take on all this, is that, Baru wouldn’t last long in this position. At best, he will spend one year in the saddle.

      • Amina

        I disagree with you saying Kachikwu scattered the place. To be honest, i think he was only trying to restructure NNPC inorder to run efficiently as would a private organization…Sad, they cut that short. (its all politics anyway)

        • Anonymous

          His vision is good but implementation is poor. Example, splitting Nigeria Gas Company (NGC) into three units, and making them a directorate – implying two new MDs with several GMs and one GED, was an expensive split. The numbers don’t make sense.

          Again, in the area of personnel management where lawyers with no logistics or technical experience were put in charge of technical roles such as IDSL (Integrated Data Service Limited), PPMC, NNPC RETAIL (All NNPC franchise operated fuel stations and floating stations), KRPC (Kaduna Refinery and Petrochemical Company), NOFS (Nigeria Oil Frontier Service). The worst being, placing a treasurer in charge of all the refineries – GED/COO refineries. These are the little known errors.

          This set-up is bound to fail and needs to be changed; and will be changed in due time.

          Just to digress a bit;

          A similar set-up, is shown in Buhari’s cabinet. Whereby, all core industrial/infrastructural ministeries have been handed to lawyers.

          Power – Lawyer (Fashola)
          Works – Lawyer (Fashola)
          Housing – Lawyer (Fashola)
          Petroleum – Lawyer (Kachikwu)
          Transport – Lawyer (Amaechi)

          Till this error is corrected, I don’t see anything tangible being realized by this administration. We need people with the right skillset put in the right places.

          Several failings of these people are cited in Fashola’s choice for NERC Chairman, in the person of Shashore – yet another lawyer (Former AG Lagos state), but for the timely intervention of the Presidency that sourced out a professional in the person of Akintunde.

          Amaechi’s choice for NPA MD in the person of Hadiza Usman, is equally wrong. No experience whatsoever in operations management or logistics.

          I have nothing against lawyers, just the fact that they lack both technical insight and foresight to thrive in arrears they are not suited to them.

          Though I might castigate Baru, he’s a better choice than Kachikwu as NNPC GMD.

          • austin

            Point of correction. Amaechi is not a lawyer. Amaechi being a graduate of Uniport reinforces that fact. Uniport is presently attempting to start a law falculty. Amaechi is said to be an English major.
            Now I do not know if that is even worse than being a lawyer, that is, in line with what you are pointing out. lol.

  • RumuPHC

    Nigerians don’t need talk. What the country expect from the GMD and other highly paid executives of the national oil giant is action and not endless media campaign for the GMD as in the past.

    NNPC is a huge disappointment and an embarrassment to Nigeria. It will be difficult to exonerate Dr Baru who has worked in the corporation all his life or technocrats like Dr Kachikwu who rose to on of the highest position in one of the IOCs like many others. We boast of talents in the oil industry both in the public and private sectors but we have no petrol and our crude export is disrupted.

    This is not the time to be stating who did what or praising anybody. There is no need for that. Kachikwu has vacated the seat of the GMD. Baru will do same in a short while like many before him.

    It is not what is written about Baru today that will depict his performance on the job, it is how well he repositions NNPC that will serve as his testimonial and legacy. He should talk less and do his job.

    • Anonymous

      I agree with your points.

    • Bawa Garba

      True

  • pius pumpum

    NNPC knows its major problem which is selfishness which Baru as an old guard has been part and parcel of….they are simply over paid…Their remuneration is a total mismatch to their input and production.They get upfront payments that are not tied to performance…the wage bill and insider claims are the main problem why NNPC cannot live up to its obligation to itself and the general public.They rather pay themselves all manner of unearned remunerations than embark on projects that can improve their productivity.

    Do they need a soothe sayer to advise them that their upfront payments and emoluments should be tied to productivity which means during this kind of period with drastic reduction in both production and crude price they should be reduced to be incongruous with the reality but no they must selfishly earn what they use to during boom times to the detriment of developmental projects even within the corporation that would have also be in their own interest.

    In my opinion i don’t see Baru been able to confront the above monster because he is so entrenched.