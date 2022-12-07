Ven Ifionu: Changing the Nation through Thanksgiving

Rebecca Ejifoma, who covered the annual general thanksgiving of the Anglican Church of Praise, Akoka, Church of Nigeria, speaks with Venerable Okey Ifionu on the significance of the covenant of thanksgiving in Christians

Every year, Christians in Nigeria observe the special annual thanksgiving service to express their profound gratitude to God for His show of boundless love, undying care, protection, grace, unrestrained love, deliverance, healing, provision and good health among a host of others. For many, it’s is a time to praise and raise holy hands to extol God.

So, for members of the Anglican Church of Praise, Akoka, Diocese of Lagos Mainland, Church of Nigeria, it was a moment of glorious reflection on a certain Sunday in November this year in line with the annual thanksgiving. Unanimously, they chanted songs including Great is Thy Faithfulness; To God Be the Glory, Great Things He Has Done. The service was on the theme, Harvest of Divine Thanksgiving led by the choir.

“Thanksgiving is to appreciate God for all His benefits,” says Ven Okey Ifionu, Anglican Church of Praise. He cited Psalms 103 from verses one to five, “Bless the Lord, oh my soul and forget not all His benefits. Every harvest, what we are trying to do is to reenact the covenant we have with God, the covenant of protection, security, and prosperity. It is God who has sustained us in the last 12 months (the last one was in November).”

According to Ifionu, God likes his children to be grateful. This is as he reminisced on the Bible story of 10 lepers. He recounted “Of the 10 healed, only one returned to thank God. The Lord appreciates people who come to Him to thank Him for His favours.

“So annual Thanksgiving is an opportunity for Christians to say thank you. Though we walked in the valley of the shadow of death, you were there with us and even set our table in the presence of our enemies. The Lord says I’m your shield at your right hand. He says, ‘I’ll preserve your life and your soul from this time forward. If you break these things down, it shows that we can do nothing without God. He’s the source of our grace. He’s the one who leads us. The song, Oh, Lord our help in ages past shows you that God is indeed everything.”

Despite the floods, pandemic, inflation and climate change, the church’s shepherd insisted that it is the time to thank God. He believes strongly that battles are won through prayers, thanksgiving, and praises.

He cautioned: “If you are a Christian who takes the Bible seriously, you will know that there are battles in the Bible the people of Israel didn’t win by the strength of their armament. God simply said give me praise and I’m going to address the issue. This is the time to trust God more and pray. I’m not saying we should stop at prayer. The church has been praying.”

Besides praying, singing and dancing, the Anglican Church of Praise is intentional about charity. “We have been very active in helping. This my parish has a welfare ministry. We give out things like foodstuff and clothing. There is an orphanage close by; we put some smiles on their faces.”

Ifionu also encouraged the church to go beyond preaching the gospel. “There is what we call the social gospel. Christ showed us how to do it. He fed the multitude despite the large number. With two loaves of bread and five fish, Jesus blessed and multiplied the bread. These are not just stories. They happened. They show us that God’s power is infinite. They show us that God has an endless ability and capacity to transform situations.”

Not fazed by the current state of the nation, the venerable expressed that when there is farming and flooding, God can intervene, citing the Bible, “He says if my people who are called by my name shall humble themselves and pray. There are times to pray. He says I will look down from Heaven and bless them. This country needs more prayers now.”

On Christians casting votes and even joining politics, Ven Ifionu is not your regular priest. He was a media practitioner for decades and worked with three government administrations before facing the pulpit full-time. And because he understands the significance of having the right people at the helm of the nation’s affairs, he charged all Christians to go out and vote for the right president as a step towards changing the narrative of the nation even as they pray and hope.

“While we are asking Christians to pray, we are not saying they should fold their arms. We are not passive. We don’t just preach or pray. Take part in politics.”

However, he warned that for someone who has Christ in him, there are things you shouldn’t do. “We are encouraging Christians to go out there and vote for the right person. If you are being led to join politics, join. Go and make a difference. God says Christians are the salt of the earth and the light of the world. You can’t afford to go there and muddle yourself up the way the others do,” he implored.

Following the resolution of the Central Bank of Nigeria to reintroduce and redesign the nation’s currency, Ifionu frowned that a lot of people have stashed billions and bullion vans in their homes and private volts.

“Now some of the money is going back to the banks because of the naira redesign. A man who has the spirit of Christ won’t take part in this. Your neighbours are dying. People are hungry and you pile money.”

Again he reiterated “We are saying go out there and be actively involved. Christians are the hope of this country. A man who fears God won’t partake in evil, corruption and oppression.”

While accusing the media of turning blind eye to all these, Ifionu argued, “The media, especially Lagos media, is letting the country down. I don’t know whether these people are paying them. The president behaves like he couldn’t be bothered.”

The Ven also decried that Bayelsa is completely submerged by floods. “The president travelled to South Korea. Of what value is the conference? What does he know about a digital career? He is just cruising. If it happens in a serious democracy, he will lose the next election. There is a limit to how you can play politics with the lives of people. Femi Adesina is defending irrationality.”

With so many issues plaguing the nation simultaneously, the Venerable encouraged Christians to remain steadfast in their thanks to God for all His works and benefits.