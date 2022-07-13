Osun 2022: INEC Reassures Voters They’ll Decide Next Governor

•Says of 1,955,657 registered voters, 1,479,595 have collected PVCs

•Deploys five national commissioners, 12 RECs for Saturday’s poll

•Tinubu, Shettima, Akande, Sanwo-Olu, others campaign for Oyetola

Chuks Okocha in Abuja



With the Osun State governorship election three days away, Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, yesterday, reassured the electorate in the state that their votes would count in electing the next governor.

Yakubu, who claimed that, out of the 1,955,657 registered voters in the state, about 1,479,595 had already collected their Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs), also hinted that for a successful exercise, the commission had deploys five national commissioners and 12 Resident Electoral Commissioners for Saturday’s governorship election.

This is as the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), yesterday, at a mega rally in Osogbo, campaigned vigorously for Governor Gboyega Oyetola, who is seeking re-election.

Among those at the rally were the presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu; his running mate, Kashim Shettima; former national chairman of the APC, Chief Bisi Akande; the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, among other governors and part leaders.

Speaking at a stakeholders’ meeting in Osogbo, the state capital, the INEC chairman said, “For us in INEC, let me reassure political parties’ candidates and the electorate that the choice of who becomes the next Governor of Osun State, is entirely in the hands of voters.

“As I have repeatedly said in previous engagements with stakeholders, INEC will not take any action to the advantage or disadvantage of any political party or candidate. Our focus is on the processes and procedures as provided by law.”

Noting that INEC has successfully implemented 12 out of 14 activities contained in the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the election, he explained that the only two outstanding activities were the last day of campaign by political parties, which ends at midnight on Thursday 14th July 2022, and Election Day activities on Saturday 16th July 2022.

The INEC chairman said the commission had taken every step and made every arrangement for the successful conduct of the governorship election this weekend.

“We held consultative meetings with political parties and their candidates. We had several engagements with the security agencies at national, state and local government levels. We consulted with stakeholders. We sought, and received, the blessings of royal fathers and religious leaders.

“We have recruited, trained and carefully screened all categories of ad-hoc staff to be deployed to the field. All non-sensitive materials for the election, have been delivered to all our 30 local government area offices across the state. Voter education and sensitisation is ongoing.

“We have made arrangements for the transportation of personnel and materials to ensure that polling units open on schedule on Election Day. For a more effective supervision of the process, we are deploying five national commissioners, twelve resident electoral commissioners and many senior officials to support our state office here in Osun to deliver credible elections,” he said.

Yakubu noted further that voters’ registration was carried out all over the state, including the devolution of the exercise to the 332 wards, adding: “We have printed and delivered the Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) for collection by all valid registrants in the state.

“When we visited Osun last week to assess our readiness for the election, concerns were expressed about the availability of the PVCs especially, for those who applied for transfer of their registration to Osun State or to new locations within the State.

“I am glad to report that we have delivered the PVCs for fresh registrants, transfers and requests for replacement of cards as a result of loss, damage or incorrect personal details such as names, dates of birth etc as provided by law.”

Consequently, the INEC chairman said in the commission’s effort to ensure that more voters collected their PVCs before the election, the Commission took additional measures with effect from Thursday, last week.

His words: “We are also updating our records to provide detailed breakdown of PVCs collected by polling units. This will be concluded and made available on Friday 15th July 2022. This is important because the total number of PVCs collected will be used to determine the margin of lead principle, as against the total number of registered voters in line with our Regulations and Guidelines for the Conduct of Elections 2022 derived from the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022.”

Underscoring its commitment to an inclusive, credible and transparent electoral process, Yakubu said the Commission was also deploying assistive devices for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) to have a more pleasant voting experience on Election Day.

“Magnifying glasses, Braille Ballot Guide and Posters for voters with hard of hearing conditions will be deployed at polling unit level in areas of need based on data collected in collaboration with the PwD community.

“Our revised Regulations and Guidelines provide for priority to be accorded at polling units to PwDs without waiting in long queues during voting as is the case with elderly people, pregnant women and nursing mothers.

“Beyond these measures, we also want to make PwDs to get more involved in election administration like everyone else. In this regard, the 2022 Osun State Governorship election will also make history, being the first election in which INEC is deploying PwDs as ad hoc staff.

“Thirty-five (35) serving NYSC members with one form of disability or another have been identified, trained and engaged as ad hoc staff at polling unit level,” he said.

He said the Commission would continue to deploy technology in the electoral process, both as a matter of practice and a requirement of the law, adding that, the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) would be deployed for voter accreditation and uploading of election results on the INEC Result Viewing (IReV) portal on Election Day.

“We have also trained enough Registration Area Technical Support Staff (RATECHs) and made adequate transportation arrangements for their rapid response in the event of reported glitches on Election Day.

“On Election Day, the national headquarters of INEC in Abuja will monitor the election throughout the state. Our Zoom Situation Room will be activated. We are working to ensure that accredited observers and the media are invited to join us at intervals to provide live reports from the field.

“At the same time, citizens can contact us on our various platforms such as the toll-free INEC Citizens Contact Centre (ICCC) telephone line in addition to our Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts.

“I cannot conclude my remarks without addressing a matter of serious concern to our elections. Here, I am referring to sundry violations of our electoral law, including the diabolical practice of vote buying in which voters are financially induced to vote one way or another.

“It is obvious that the more the Commission and other stakeholders work hard to progressively improve the quality of national elections in Nigeria, the more some retrogressive elements try to undermine the process.

“While we will continue to work with the security and anti-corruption agencies to confront this challenge, our effort will be given a boost by the establishment of the Electoral Offences Commission and Tribunal as recommended by the Uwais Committee in 2009, reinforced by the Lemu Committee in 2011 and the Nnamani Committee in 2017,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, the APC governorship mega rally, which held at Osogbo Township Stadium, was also witnessed by other party stalwarts like the Chairman of Progressives Governors’ Forum and Kebbi State Governor, Senator Atiku Bagudu; Governors Abubakar Sani Bello (Niger), Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq (Kwara) and Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo).

Speaking at the rally, Tinubu urged the electorate to come out in large numbers and vote for Oyetola for continuity of good governance in Osun, saying the governor deserved to be re-elected to consolidate what he had done in his first term.

He, however, appealed to all the people of Osun State to re-elect him.

“Go out with your PVCs and vote massively for APC and Governor Oyetola on Saturday. Think about your children and vote for Oyetola for a better future for them.

“You must all go out in large crowd on Saturday to re-elect Governor Oyetola. Don’t be deceived by PDP and other mushrooms parties. We must vote and defeat them,” Tinubu charged the people of Osun State.

Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan, while speaking too, said Osun in the last three and a half years, had witnessed great development and growth under the leadership of Oyetola.

He described the governor as a prudent and good manager of human and material resources, adding that the governor had done a lot in his first term for him to be re-elected on Saturday.

Sanwo-Olu, in his address, said, his Osun State counterpart had performed very well in his first term and he was deserving of another term.

Sanwo-Olu, who is the Chairman of the APC National Campaign Council for Osun State Governorship election, said the electorate must vote and ensure that their votes count on Saturday.

“Governor Oyetola has performed extremely well. He is deserving of another term. I have gone on campaign train with him and from what I have seen and heard, he has done very well. Don’t allow anybody to deceive you. There is no crisis in APC. We are united in our party.

“I want to urge you all to vote for APC and Governor Oyetola on Saturday so that he can continue the good work he is doing in Osun State. By God’s grace, we will come back for victory dance on Sunday.”

National Chairman of APC, Senator Adamu, while presenting the APC flag to Oyetola, said, the party was impressed with the good performance of the governor and that was why it was supporting him for re-election, and therefore, appealed to genuine APC members and the electorate to turn out in large numbers on Saturday to vote for Oyetola.

“We are taking no chances and that is why we came out in full force to support our candidate, Governor Gboyega Oyetola. Governor Oyetola has done so much since assuming the office of Governor in Osun State. He did very well during his first term and he deserved to be re-elected.

We pray for better performance in Osun than what we scored during the Ekiti State governorship election,” he said.

Bagudu, who spoke on behalf of the Progressives Governors Forum, assured the people of Osun of good governance if they re-elected Oyetola.

The Kebbi governor, who reiterated the support of President Muhammadu Buhari, APC governors and party leaders for Oyetola, said the ruling party has done very well at the state and national levels to deserve continuity in office.

In their goodwill messages, Kano State Governor and co-chairman of the campaign council, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje and Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma, who addressed the rally in Hausa and Igbo languages, appealed to the people of Osun State to re-elect Oyetola for him to be able to complete the good work he has started in the state.

However, appreciating the massive support from President Buhari, Tinubu, APC governors and the party leaders as well as the people of Osun State, Oyetola, who reeled off his achievements, promised to do more than what he did for the people in his first term.

“I will continue to deliver on my campaign promises. I want you to give me another opportunity to serve you for another term. You will enjoy me in my second term more than the first term. Don’t allow anybody to buy your future. You are honourable people. Come out on Saturday and vote for APC on Saturday,” he said.