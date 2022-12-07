Olanipekun Swears in New Lawyers Amidst NBA’s Protest

•Says Body of Benchers not appendage of governments, institutions, agencies

•Warns new wigs against campaign of calumny

•Maikyau: Why I boycotted call to bar ceremony

Alex Enumah in Abuja



The Chairman of the Body of Benchers (BoB), Chief Wole Olanipekun, yesterday in Abuja, called 4711 law graduates to the Nigerian Bar amidst protest by the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) led by Mr. Yakubu Maikyau.

The NBA had in a letter dated December 4, asked Chief Olanipekun to step aside as chairman, while the Vice Chairman, Retired Supreme Court Justice Mary Peter-Odili, takes over proceedings at the Call to Bar ceremony held yesterday.

The letter signed by Maikyau was predicated on an earlier request by the immediate past President of the NBA, Mr. Olumide Akpata.

According to the NBA, the BoB chairman should recuse himself as head of the body pending resolution of issues bordering on professional misconduct of a former partner of Wole Olanipekun and Co., Law firm.

However, during yesterday’s ceremony which was presided by Olanipekun, the NBA President was said to be absent.

Olanipekun in his speech said it was necessary to clear some “misconception” about the BoB, which according to him was a creation of statute responsible for the formal call to Bar of persons seeking to become legal practitioners.

He added that the BoB as a body corporate with perpetual succession has its own seal and was also imbued with the power and jurisdiction to make regulations for itself and the legal profession.

“The term of office of the Chairman is only one year, from March of the preceding year, to March of the following year, and the chairmanship of the body is rotated between the Bar and Bench, that is if a member of the bar is the chairman, the Vice Chairmanship automatically devolves on the Bench”, he said.

While observing that it was a tradition they met and has sustained for the years, Olanipekun stressed that, “our transition is always seamless, and has never been rancorous”.

He added that: “The Body of Benchers is not an appendage of the federal government, or any government, institution or agency, howsoever.

“It is an independent and autonomous body, and its meetings, affairs and decisions are not influenced by any power or authority whatsoever.”

Olanipekun also explained that although the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee (LPDC) responsible for the discipline of lawyers was a committee of the BoB, the LPDC was a juristic personality on its own, independent of the body, not controlled in any way or manner by either the body or chairman.

The senior lawyer meanwhile seized the opportunity to caution that, “proceedings before the LPDC should not be politicised, sensationalised, publicised and advertised in advance or while the proceedings are ongoing by complainants for whatever reason howsoever, as so doing, negates the principle of fair hearing, which all lawyers subscribe to.”

As part of his admonition to the new wigs, Olanipekun, urged them to act notably, in and out of court.

He said, “Do not engage in strife, blackmail, mudslinging, campaign of calumny, treachery or any attempt to run or pull anyone down. Flee from envy like plague, for envy breeds hatred and unjustified contempt for others. Appreciate your colleagues and peers, as well as senior members of the profession who have received God’s benevolence, and pray that your own time will come.”

While pleading with the National Assembly to stop making laws or amending the Legal Practitioners Act, to pave way for the proliferation of Law School Campuses, the chairman commended President Muhammadu Buhari and the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice for their cooperation and implementation of the 2018 report on judicial officers’ welfare packages.

Earlier, Director General of the Nigerian Law School, Prof. Isa Chiroma, disclosed that the new lawyers successfully completed the vocational training at the Nigerian Law School as prescribed by the Legal Education Act of 1962.

According to Chiroma, the institution has contributed to training of the entire arm of government; the judiciary.

“The school has also contributed to the training of legal man-power for our sister African countries like the Republic of the Gambia, the Republic of Sierra Leone and the Republic of Cameroun.

“The products of the school have commanding presence in other spheres of public and private sector such as the military, police, customs, immigration, the oil and gas sector, banking and Finance etc.”

The DG disclosed that the new wigs emerged successful at the August/September 2022 Bar Final Examination. He said out of a total of 5,802 students who participated in the exams, 4691 emerged successful representing 80.81%.

A breakdown of the results showed that 119 students came out with first class; 789 with 2nd class upper; 2, 460, 2nd class lower; and 1, 323 came out with pass.

In the meantime, the NBA President, Maikyau has explained why he boycotted the Call to Bar ceremony.

Maikyau, whose absence was announced by Olanipekun, explained that he stayed away because of the refusal of the chairman to recuse himself from presiding over the ceremony.

He disclosed that he had on December 4, written a letter to the chairman wherein he “requested the Chairman of the BoB to recuse himself from presiding over the Call to Bar Ceremony scheduled for 6 and 7 December 2022, for reasons clearly articulated therein.

“I sent the letter to the Chairman and all Benchers by email on 4 December 2022, I also submitted a hard copy of the letter on 5 December 2022 to the Secretary of the BoB along with one hundred and fifty (150) copies of the letter for circulation to all Benchers.”

According to him the said letter was to bring to attention the earlier call made by his predecessor and to emphasise the damage being done to the legal profession by reason of the BoB’s collective silence over such devastating issue, with the expectation that the Chairman will see reason to show remorse and for the BoB to ask the Chairman to recuse himself knowing that no one was bigger than the legal profession.

He lamented that despite drawing the attention of the chairman to the said letter at the BoB’s meeting of December 5, 2022, as well as the hard copies of the letter distributed to the Benchers, nothing was done, while the body adjourned to January 2023, on a date to be fixed by the Chairman.

“In the circumstances therefore, having regard to my firm persuasion that the matters raised in my letter should have led the BoB to ask the Chairman to recuse himself in the interest of safeguarding the integrity of the Legal Profession, I am in good conscience unable to attend and participate in the Call to Bar Ceremony.

“The NBA under my leadership cannot be part of the ceremony superintended by the current Chairman of the BoB for all the reasons stated in my letter under reference. To do so will be to endorse, celebrate or condone a practice that I consider unwholesome and unprofessional, by virtue of the Rules of Professional Conduct for Legal Practitioners 2007.

“The NBA under my leadership remains committed to the protection of the integrity of the Bench and the Bar and will not shirk that responsibility”, he said.

While congratulating the new wigs on their admittance to the Nigerian Bar, Maikyau assured all members of the NBA that the sole motivation for his letter to the BoB was his conviction on the need to salvage the image, reputation, and integrity of the legal profession in Nigeria, which has been negatively impacted by the email by Adekunbi Ogunde, a Partner in the Law Firm of the Chairman of the BoB.