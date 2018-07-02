Niger: Free Education in Tertiary Institutions no Longer Possible

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Niger State government at the weekend declared that it is no longer possible for the government to give free education to its students in tertiary institutions in and outside the country.

The state government said its decision was based on the economic situation of the state coupled with dwindling finances and other contending demands.

The state Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, while speaking through his deputy, Alhaji Ahmed Mohammed Ketso, disclosed this while reacting to the demand for free education and scholarship awards by students at the second combined convocation of the Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, Lapai.

“In view of the huge funds needed to run education especially at the tertiary level, parents must also take some responsibilities, hence the payment of school fees by our students,” the governor said.

The governor, however, did not respond to the request for the payment of scholarship by the students.

He however said that the government would set up a special fund for education in the state through which he said various shortcomings in the sector would be addressed.

Governor Bello asked the students “to shun cultism, indiscipline and other activities bedevilling the nation’s education especially acts of indiscipline”, adding that whoever was found wanting would be dealt with according to the law.

“Don’t say because you are the son of the governor or the deputy governor, you will misbehave, we will not spare anybody that is found wanting,” he said.

The governor admonished the students to complement the efforts of the government and the school authorities by safeguarding the infrastructure provided, assuring them that government would continue to look into the welfare of students and staff of the institution.

The vice-chancellor of the university, Prof. Nasir Maiturari, had earlier said the institution elevated 37 out of the 104 academic staff to professors in the last three years, while 558 staff made up of 197 senior and 361 junior staff were also promoted to various ranks, adding that promotions of all category of staff “has been very regular”.