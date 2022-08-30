NEITI: How Media Collaboration Contributed to Recovery of over $3.8bn Owed by 77 Oil Firms

•Agency advocates mainstreaming of transparency, accountability in Nigeria’s energy transition agenda

•Chevron, independent producers call for speedy implementation of PIA to boost investments

Peter Uzoho



The Nigerian Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) has explained how the Nigerian media was instrumental in the recovery of over $3.8 billion (N1.5 trillion) from the $6.477 (N2.6 trillion) owed the country by 77 upstream oil and gas companies.

The Executive Secretary of NEITI, Dr Orji Ogbonnaya, said upon the release of the agency’s report in September last year, where it disclosed that the 77 oil companies were owing the nation to the tune of N2.6 trillion, the media immediate took up the report and gave it the needed publicity that resulted in the recovery being recorded.

In a belated personally signed speech intended for the just concluded 2022 Nigerian Association of Energy Correspondents’ (NAEC) annual conference held last week in Lagos, obtained by THISDAY, yesterday, Orji also advocated for the mainstreaming of transparency and accountability in Nigeria’s energy transition agenda.

He spoke just as Nigerian affiliate of American oil major, Chevron, and indigenous independent oil and gas companies called for speedy implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) to boost investments in the oil and gas industry and prepare the nation for the energy transition realities.

NEITI had in March this year disclosed that some oil companies had started repaying part of the N2.6 trillion debts owed the federal government, following its resolve to disclose the names of the 77 affected entities.

The agency had also in September last year revealed that 77 oil and gas companies operating in Nigeria were indebted to the country to the tune of N2.659 trillion, attributable to failure to remit petroleum profit tax, company income tax, education tax, value added tax, withholding tax, royalty and concession on rentals.

It had stated at the time that when converted to dollar, the government was being owed $6.477 billion at the then official exchange rate of N410.35, noting that a breakdown of the figures had shown that a total of $143.99 million was owed as petroleum profit taxes, $1.089 billion as company income taxes and $201.69 million as education tax.

But in the post-NAEC conference speech shared by the Director of Communications, NEITI, Obiageli Onuora, the executive secretary explained, “It would be recalled that during the recent release of the NEITI industry reports of the oil and gas sector, we reported that 77 companies in the oil and gas sector in Nigeria owe the federation a total of $6.477 billion (N2.6 trillion). That report could have gathered dust on the shelves unnoticed. But you – the media picked up the news and ran with it.

“The result is that the House of Representatives set up an Ad hoc Committee to investigate, recover the outstanding debts and conduct a proper reconciliation of accounts between the federal government and the oil companies.

“I am glad to report that over $3.8 billion (N1.5 trillion) has been paid while over $2.67 billion (N1.07 trillion) is still outstanding. This is just one of the impacts of our partnerships with you. I can name many more.”

Orji said the NEITI reports had also led to the activation of the solid minerals revenue account, explaining that from this account, revenues are shared to the federation using laid down constitutional provisions including the payment of 13 per cent derivation to solid minerals producing states as it is done for the oil and gas sector.

‘’Let me use this opportunity to place on record that the modest achievements and successes so far recorded by NEITI would not have been possible without the unflinching support of members of NAEC. The work you do daily, covering and reporting the oil and gas sector is very important to our operations and mandate.

“NEITI and NAEC are natural allies with common interests in the areas of transparency, information disclosure, dissemination and accountability in the energy sector,” he stated.

He stated that NEITI was also supporting the government’s drive to increase revenues through thorough reconciliations of data of operators in the nation’s extractive sector and pushing for renewal of obsolete Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) and fiscal regime of the sector as well as playing other policy advisory roles for government.

The NEITI chief executive, whose speech was entitled, “Transparency and Accountability, a Key to Sustainable Energy Sector: The Role of Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative,” however, stated that Nigeria must be prepared to mainstream transparency and accountability mechanisms into her energy transition agenda to avoid the pitfalls of her past and present energy circumstances.

He described the theme of the event, “Energy Transition, Shaping the Future of Nigeria’s Energy Industry: An Appraisal of the Petroleum Industry Act, Evolving Benefits and Challenges”, as apt, given the unfolding developments and emerging realities both in the global and domestic energy industry.

As the world moves from fossil fuel to cleaner and sustainable energy, Orji opined that it must be noted that transparency and accountability would be central to efforts to support the transition process.

This, he explained, would include the reporting of emissions, the disclosure of climate risks and the overall governance of the future energy industry, insisting that Nigeria must therefore be prepared to mainstream transparency and accountability mechanisms into her energy transition agenda to avoid the pitfalls of her past and present energy circumstances.

Affirming that NEITI had a major role to play in a sustainable energy sector for the country and was already working with its partners to help stakeholders gain full insights and deepen public knowledge on the risks and opportunities that are associated with the transition within the Nigerian context through timely disclosures and dissemination of extractive industries data and information.

He noted that already, NEITI through the EITI had engaged a consultant to advise it specifically on energy transition, noting that together with the Natural Resources Governance Institute, its global affiliate -the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) and BudgIt, they were planning a national dialogue on energy transition on the October 6, this year.

“This dialogue will bring together national and international experts to brainstorm on Nigeria’s contextual reality as it concerns its transition to a low carbon, cleaner and renewable energy future.

“As you are aware, the decision by our government to sign on to the global EITI and establish NEITI was informed primarily to address the challenges of the resource curse in our country’s energy sector.

“Over the years, NEITI has been doing this through regular conduct of industry audits, disclosures and wider dissemination of vital credible and verifiable information and data from the sector to the public.’’

“The belief is that unimpeded access to timely information and data about the country’s oil, gas and mining sectors by the citizens, media and other accountability actors will promote public debate on the management of the sector, foster civic actions, accountability and ultimately sustainability in the sector,” he noted.

He called on energy correspondents to familiarise themselves with the contents of the PIA and work more closely with NEITI to use the legislation as an important tool to rescue Nigeria from the resource curse through effective implementation of the new law.

Also speaking at the event, Nigerian affiliates of American multinationals, Chevron Nigeria Limited and Mobil Producing Nigeria Limited as well as Nigerian independent oil and gas producers stressed the need for speedy implementation of the PIA to boost investments and prepare the nation for the energy transition realities.

The Chairman, Chevron Companies in Nigeria and Managing Director of CVL, Mr. Rick Kennedy, said good regulatory framework was key to expanding the fortunes of Nigeria’s oil and gas industry while enabling transition to energy solutions of the future.

Represented by the Manager, Communications, Chevron Nigeria, Mr. Victor Anyaegbudike, the chief executive officer maintained that for Nigeria to sustain economic growth which had raised the quality of life for millions of people around the world, what was needed was a competitive environment to produce energy that is affordable, reliable and ever cleaner to enable human progress.

Kennedy noted that the global energy landscape had experienced substantial changes over the years, with expectations of more changes in the future, adding that nonetheless, Nigeria was endowed with the necessary requirements for a growing and sustainable energy industry, which includes large hydrocarbon reserves, a growing demand for energy, and a large population of young, talented human resources.

He said, ’The passage and signing into law of the PIA is a major milestone in the reform of Nigeria’s oil and gas industry geared towards attracting investment and growth.

“Chevron recognizes the opportunity which the PIA represents, and we fully support the necessary collaboration between the regulators, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited and stakeholders in the industry that will enable the success of the Nigerian oil and gas industry.

“As we advance in the PIA implementation, we believe that natural gas is an important fuel, which will play a critical role as the world seeks to lower its overall carbon footprint. Recently, Nigeria launched its ‘Decade of Gas’ initiative, under the theme: ‘Towards a gas-powered economy by 2030,’ that will work with the National Gas Expansion Programme in increasing gas production.”

Senior Economist at Oando Energy Resources, Ms. Ololade Olubi, said with the investment climate in the Nigerian oil and gas industry made clearer with the PIA, it was, however, important that as the nation’s now tries to attract investments into the petroleum sector, securing investor confidence was much needed.

Noting that the security situation in the country was a major challenge, she added that as the midstream, pipeline, and transport industries develop, more access to capital would be needed as infrastructure was capital intensive.

Similarly, Managing Director of Falcon Corporation, Mrs Audrey Joe-Ezigbo, who chaired the occasion, said one of the things that needed to be addressed was the challenge around pricing as the narrative had been about investment.