Nasarawa APC Senator, Akwashiki, Dumps Party

Igbawase Ukumba

The Senator representing Nasarawa North senatorial zone in the National Assembly, Godiya Akwashiki, yesterday announced his defection from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Akwashiki made public his defection from the APC at the headquarters of Nassarawa Eggon Local Government Area when he inaugurated the construction of a two kilometres Nassarawa Eggon-Galle road.

He, however, kept his teeming supporters in suspense of his next political tent, as according to the senator, “in the next 72 hours, you will see a platform that I will join and we will all move together.”

Akwashiki explained that he was dumping APC due to the alleged doctoring of delegates’ list by the national secretariat of the party during the recently conducted primary elections of the APC.

He said: “You all have seen and are aware of what transpired during the APC primary election in Akwanga. I had withdrawn from the race because the delegates’ lists were doctored by the party.

“I have been under pressure by you to leave the party, and today, I have answered your call to leave APC to actualise my re-election ambition.”

On the inaugurated road for construction, Akwashiki said he has decided to construct the road in order to boost transportation and agriculture, as well as improve the standard of living of people of the area and its environs.

“I have provided and I’m still providing infrastructure such as road construction, electricity, water supply, health, empowerment, and employment, among others across the zone. What I am doing is to change your lives positively, and by God’s grace, I will continue to do more.”

President of Eggon Cultural Development Association (ECDA), the socio-cultural organisation of the people, Mr. David Abuluya, lauded Senator Akwashiki over his ‘purposeful leadership’ in Eggon nation and beyond.