Masari: Rejecting APC in 2023 Will Be Disastrous Choice

•Obi’s manifesto shows he’s ill-prepared, says APC campaign

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja and Francis Sardauna in Katsina



Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State, has warned that rejecting the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 general election would be the most disastrous thing to do for Nigeria.

This is as the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said the recent manifesto released by the presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has shown that he was ill-prepared for the task of governing a country the size of Nigeria.

However, Masari, a former speaker of the House of Representatives, further dismissed claims by some Nigerians that the APC would be sacked next year, adding that the issues affecting Nigeria had a global dimension, hence, other countries were facing similar challenges.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with THISDAY, Masari said the social security interventions of the federal government alone had lifted millions of Nigerians out of poverty through various women and youths empowerment programmes across the country.

In Katsina alone, he said, the President Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government had significantly transformed the livelihood of over 148,000 households in 12 out of the 34 local government areas of the state in terms of youths and women empowerment.

The governor explained that 38,000 Katsina indigenes had benefited from the federal government’s N-power programme and thousands of other citizens of the state also benefited from the Anchor Borrower programme.

He asserted that despite security, covid-19 and economic challenges that bedeviled Nigeria, the Buhari-led APC government had been able to implement development projects that sustained the nation and her citizens.

According to Masari, “Nigerians do not need an angel to govern them, but somebody whose brain is working and has the capacity and knowledge to assemble the calibre of people that will take it to the next level.

“President Buhari is not Mr perfect; is not without fault and mistakes but I tell you, rejecting APC in 2023 will be the most disastrous thing to do to this country. Take the candidates, who can compete against Tinubu?

“Whatever you say about Tinubu, he has a record of performance. Lagos is today the fifth largest economy; who laid the foundation? Tinubu. He collected the best brains around Lagos and made Lagos the fifth largest economy in Africa. Others who are contesting tell me their success stories?

“That is why some of us stood fervently as gentlemen that power under APC should go to the southern part of Nigeria and in the southern part of Nigeria, who has more credentials to govern us? We said Asiwaju.”

Meanwhile, the Director, Media and Publicity of the PCC, Bayo Onanuga, in a statement. yesterday, said as a candidate, Obi had nothing new to offer Nigerians beyond ‘hawking fake statistics’ and preying on the young people’s sentiments as a demagogue.

He noted that after perusing the document, which he said was very high on graphics and demagogic rhetoric and short on substance, the campaign council had come to the conclusion that the document was empty and vacuous.

Onanuga stressed that the document, which was titled: ‘It is Possible: Our Pact with Nigerians’, offered nothing refreshing to Nigerians and came across as total anti-climax.

According to him, the subtitle ‘Action Plan’ was shamelessly parroted from Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s manifesto.

“Contrary to the image of a reformer and thinker Obi and his followers have created of him, we make bold to say that the Labour Party candidate is vapid, intellectually arid, a mere impostor, who only seeks to play on the emotions of his gullible followers.

“Mr. Obi’s policy document, if anything, has only exposed him as ill-prepared for the titanic task of governing a country the size of Nigeria. As a candidate, he has nothing new to offer Nigerians beyond hawking fake statistics and preying on the young people’s sentiments as a demagogue.

“Nigerians are warned to steer clear of Obi and his party. His whole presidential ambition is full of sound and fury, signifying nothing, to paraphrase Williams Shakespeare in his play Macbeth.

“By now, many of the gullible followers must have been utterly disappointed that their man didn’t offer them anything to be proud of after all the blusters and the initial leakage of the document, which contains, strangely, 15 pages of the biographical sketches of Obi and his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed,” Onanuga said.

Onanuga insisted that Obi’s document contains no grand policy initiatives and options to excite right thinking Nigerians.