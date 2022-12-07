  • Wednesday, 7th December, 2022

Leeds Beckett University Students Shine at IKEA Circular Economy Campaign

Peter Uzoho


Students of Leeds Beckett University, Masters in Public Relations and Strategic (MAPRS) Communications, emerged top with a convincing PR campaign for IKEA’s circular economy.


A circular economy is a production and consumption model involving sharing, leasing, reusing, repairing, refurbishing and recycling existing materials and products as long as possible.


The campaign is in collaboration with four teams of Hanze University Groningen (Netherlands).
The MAPRS students Kunle Kalejaye (Nigeria), Prakriti Roy (India),​
Susan Omodiale (Nigeria), Tiffany Thao Le (Vietnam), Marie Amet (France) and​ Sandra Reev John (India) pitched their campaign idea to a panel of Dutch senior professionals.


They had to compete with four student teams from Hanze University Groningen by developing a tailor-made campaign for the UK public, specifically targeting young professionals and students.​


Senior lecturer of Leeds Beckett University in Public Relations and Strategic Communications department, Rudiger Theilmann, said the key to success was the overall campaign idea to make something as technical as the “circular economy” fun and playful and embed it in British traditions.

