Hijab Judgement: Judge Queries Lawyer over Mode of Appearance in Court

Wale Igbintade

Justice Tijani Ringim, of the federal high court in Lagos yesterday queried human rights lawyer, Malcolm Omirhobo over his mode of appearance in court, and asked him to address the court on why he should be heard.

The lawyer had dressed in a similar way to Supreme Court, Abuja last week in protest against the recent ruling of the apex court permitting Muslim students in Lagos schools to wear hijab with their uniform.

The lawyer also appeared bare footed with cowries tied on his two legs. His wig was decorated with two colourful long feathers, with cowries in his two hands and tied a red wrapper and wore his lawyers gown on it.

The human rights lawyer who appeared before in court few minutes to 9am yesterday, was greeted with resistance by some lawyers who opposed to his appearance before the court court in such dressing.

Some lawyers argued that he cannot be heard as he was not properly dressed as a lawyer before the court.

However, Omihrhobo told the court that it will be a violation of his right if not heard noting that court rules cannot be above the Constitution of Nigeria.

He said: “My Lord the rules cannot supercede the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Upon his argument, Justice Ringim however directed Omihirhobo to address the court on why he should he heard the way he dressed on the next adjourn date in a suit delineated no FHC/L/CS/929/2022 he (Chief Malcolm Omihrhobo) sued the Federal government of Nigeria and others.

The court also ordered that the address must not be more than five pages with legal authorities and must be file before the adjourn date.

When his case was called, he announced his appearance as applicant appeared in person and some lawyers, Abdullah Dania, Mohammed Adamu and Festus Afeyodion told court that he should not be heard as he was not properly robed

Dania said, “I am a lawyer, my lord can imagine the way my learned friend appear before the court as a professional. The rules that governs us as lawyers does not allow improper dressing.”

Adamu told court that he would like to furnish court with his written submissions in line with the direction of court.

The judge said, “You cannot address the court like this as a professional. I will adjourn your matter for you to address the court if the rule allows you to appear in court like this.”

Consequently, the judge adjourned his two cases to October 10, 2022.