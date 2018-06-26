Heritage Bank Promotes 350 Staff Members

Heritage Bank Plc has announced the elevation of about 350 of its workforce. The Managing Director of Heritage Bank, Ifie Sekibo, who commended the staff for their efforts, charged them to hold to the bank’s core values in their timeless wealth journey and endless quest of delivering excellent services to both internal and external customers of the bank.

“I commend your well-deserved promotion. I also wish to especially thank those colleagues who have not made it on this year’s list. I urge you to keep up the good work and contribution, as the organisation recognised your efforts. We promise to continue to reward and recognise your contributions in due time and to use all opportunities to demonstrate this,” he said.

Sekibo, however, said the announcement, was heartening in the face of the rough times occasioned by the downward trend in the economy, hence the move was part of the bank’s strategic plan to keep a vibrant workforce that will enable the bank achieve its vision of being the Nigerian most innovative banking of choice in service delivery, superior returns to its various stakeholders and as well contribute to the growth of the nation’s economy.