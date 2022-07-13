Group Seeks Systematic Approach to Curb Vandalism, Destruction of Public Property

Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole

The Ashcraft Centre For Social Science Research has lamented the destruction of public properties, insecurity and other socio-economic challenges confronting Nigeria, saying such tendencies were hampering investments in the country

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja yesterday, on its forthcoming South-south zonal stakeholders statutory summit, the group called for a systematic approach to curb the unfortunate situation.

The Chief of Strategic Planning and Innovations, Summit Planning Committee, Dr. Chiakor Alfred cited the recent attack on the Kuje medium custodial centre in Abuja, saying there was the need for a systematic approach to avoid a recurrence.

According to him, the forthcoming summit with the theme, “Domesticating Stakeholders Statutory Responsibilities in Protecting Nigeria’s Critical Infrastructure and Other Assets,” would engage stakeholders on how to deter and mitigate these challenges in a systematic and coordinated manner.

Adding that the summit would take place in Port Harcourt, River State between July 24 and 28, he said Nigeria is at present experiencing an intensity of insecurity, comparable to what obtained in Lebanon in the mid-1980s.

“The almost daily recurrent cases of terrorism, insurgency, cybercrimes, banditry, kidnapping, piracy, oil bunkering, drug trafficking and other forms of organised crimes, have created an entirely new security environment.

“Nigeria now faces more security threats that have different characteristics from classic military conflict between states. The gross expansion of the contours that define security boundaries makes it imperative to recognise the eco-systemic dimensions of the threats that stare at us daily and in every form.

“One of the most worrisome challenges to Nigeria’s national economic development is the systematic vandalisation, degradation and destruction of its critical national infrastructures and business assets,” he said.

He stressed that the consequences of these criminal activities constitute adverse national security risks of untold proportions and impact the collective destiny gravely by undermining investor confidence, inhibiting the drive for foreign direct investment, social capital growth and real business development, and truncating real progress in other sectors of the national economy.

He solicited the partnership and support of all stakeholders, both in the public and private sectors, with diverse political, religious and professional orientations to put aside all prejudices to help forge a common front to confront the monster that is threatening the corporate existence of the nation.