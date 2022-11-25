Group Launches Cultural Storybook Series to Encourage Reading Culture



Mary Nnah

AfriGrowth Foundation in partnership with the National Institute for Cultural Orientation (NICO) has launched the first in the series of ” Tales On the Diverse Shades Of Culture” a cultural storybook series in Abuja.



Speaking at the unveiling of the book, Dr. Dayo Keshi explained that the partnership with NICO is to further implement and enhance cultural awareness in school children. She noted that the foundation developed a series of storybooks in which the diverse Nigerian cultural heritage was showcased to invoke interest in children and give knowledge of the rich Nigerian culture.



“AfriGrowth Foundation has partnered with the National Institute for Cultural Orientation to develop this storybook, Tales on the Diverse Shades of Culture to present diverse Nigerian cultures in simplified fictional literature for school children, in the vanguard of building their knowledge on our Nigerian Cultures,” she said.



She added that 1000 copies of the book would be distributed to LEA primary Schools in Abuja, even as she solicited the support of Nigerians to promote knowledge of culture through a credible alliance with the project.



The chairman, board of directors, AfriGrowth, Ambassador Joe Keshi in his address reiterated that the culture of storytelling is a part of Nigerian heritage, adding that reading develops the mind and helps the development of writing skills.

He said, ” Reading helps develop the mind and helps one express one’s self as the ability to write in good English is based on continuous reading”.



In his message, The executive secretary, of NICO, Ado Muhammed Yahuza lauded the project, which according to him, can lay a solid cultural foundation for children and the youth.

The secretary, who was represented by the Deputy Director of Orientation, Mrs. Okoro Franca, stated that the initiative is in tandem with the Institute’s statutory objective of harnessing culture for national development.

Highlights of the event include the annual reading culture competition in which three schools emerged as top winners out of 15 LEA schools that participated.