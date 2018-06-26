FMDQ OTC Boss Highlights Importance of Green Bond Market

Goddy Egene

The Managing Director/CEO of FMDQ OTC Securities Exchange, Mr. Bola Onadele.Koko has said a developed green bond market will assist in the issuance of green instruments to take care of infrastructure gaps and environmental challenges in a sustainable manner in the country.

Onadele.Koko stated this following the formal launch of a three-year Nigerian Green Bond Market Development Programme being spearheaded by FMDQ in partnership with Climate Bonds Initiative(CBI) and Financial Sector Deepening Africa(FSDA) in Lagos recently.

The federal government has opened the green bond market by raising N10 .7 billion and other private sector operators are expected to access the market to fund their environment friendly projects.

However, Onadele.Koko said FMDQ is making, what can be seen as one of its most significant contributions yet, to the development of the Nigerian non-sovereign debt capital markets (DCM) , specifically the green bond market.

According to him, the partnership is aimed at, among other things, enabling the exchange garner the necessary support required to promote impact investing as entrenched under the sustainable finance pillar in the FMDQ Debt Capital Markets Development (DCMD) Project, and at providing the necessary tools to allow the exchange continually pursue an economic development agenda to reposition and organise the Nigeria DCM to access a global pool of long-term climate-related capital.

“The programme, more specifically, will support the development of guidelines and listing requirements for green bonds in Nigeria, develop a pool of Nigeria-based licensed verifiers to support issuers, facilitate engagement with extant and potential issuers and investors, and support broader DCM reforms that have/will have an impact on the non-government bond market in Nigeria,” he explained.

Speaking at the launch, Chairman, House Committee on Capital Market, Tajudeen Yusuf, expressed the House’s commitment to innovations aimed at making the Nigerian DCM deeper, more liquid, vibrant, and capable of financing the development of infrastructural projects that will support the preservation of the economic environment.

Also commenting, Director, Market Development, CBI, Ms. Justine Leigh-Bell, said: “We are very excited about this significant milestone. Working with FMDQ and FSD Africa will provide a platform to open up the Nigerian economy to a wider investor universe as we commence our journey to deepen the local capital markets by entrenching financing instruments such as green bonds.”

On his part, Director, FSDA , Evans Osano, said: “This partnership will provide the opportunity to work closely together in developing Nigeria’s debt capital markets. This programme will improve access to a complementary source of longer-term capital, alongside traditional, shorter-term bank loans, while also contributing to the financing of ‘green’ investments and improving the environment.”