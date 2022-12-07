EDO STATE AND MULTIDIMENSIONAL POVERTY

The Special Adviser to the Edo State Governor on Media Projects, Crusoe Osagie recently said in a press statement that the data recently released by the federal government has further validated the figures published by the Commissioner for Finance, Budget, Economic Planning and Development., Joseph Eboigbe, which stated that Edo only received N2.1 billion from the N28bn that accrued to the state as 13 percent oil derivation refund.

In a statement, Osagie noted that the amount mentioned in the report by the presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, to have been received by the state totaled about N21.7bn for a period of two years, adding that this is less than five percent of Edo State’s annual budget for the two-year period during which the funds were said to have been released in several tranches.

He stated that the overt excitement about the issue in the case of Edo State is essentially making a mountain out of a molehill.

According to Osagie, “We have reviewed the recent report released by the federal government and we are glad that they have given credence to the figures earlier published by the Edo State Commissioner for Finance that Edo only received about N2bn from the N28bn that accrued to the state as 13 percent oil derivation refund.

“However, the federal government has now also come up with other amounts that have been paid to states. From all the data supplied by the presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, assuming all the figures are correct, as we are still confirming the receipts from our accountants in the state, it means that Edo received a total of about N21.7bn from 2021 to 2022, which is essentially straddled between two budget circles.

“If the amount that is said to be given to Edo State as 13 percent derivation and other repayments is about N21.7bn, this means that the sum is still less than five percent of the state’s budget for the period (2021 to 2022) and is therefore not an exceptional earning for the state. Hence, we think it is a storm in a teacup in the case of Edo State’, the aide was quoted to have said.

The governor’s media aide further noted, “It is, however, important to restate that the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration runs a prudent, accountable and transparent government and these monies received were judiciously channeled through our budgets into different infrastructural projects, payment of salaries and other life-transforming programmes and reforms to ensure improved livelihoods for our people and achieve economic prosperity for the state.

“Going by the recent report of the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) that 133 million Nigerians are impacted by multidimensional poverty, Edo State was vindicated having been identified by the same NBS report, along with six other states in the country, as the least impacted by multidimensional poverty.”

Against this sentiment by the media aide, there are indications that the report from the NBS is doubtful and suspicious. This is because in spite of the huge sums from Federal Allocations, Edo appears as poor as most of the states identified by the NBS multidimensional poverty report. For instance, several publications in the media throw up Edo State inability to fix basic infrastructure like streetlights (Airport Road Benin City, Tale Of Two Street Lights – Alltimepost.com) and roads. Apart from it being a haven for kidnappers, the Auchi-Ekpoma Road, together with Sapele Roads are impassable, decrepit and dilapidated. Most Edo people are indeed poor, and almost entirely depend on handouts from their cousins, brethren and sisthren abroad for housing, feeding and general welfare. In a report by the World Bank Migration and Development Brief 37, and titled Remittances Brave Global Odds, November 2022, indicated that Nigeria is one among the top recipient of remittances among low and middle-income countries in 2022.

According to the report, remittance flows to Sub-Saharan Africa surged 16.4 percent to $50 billion during 2021, the strongest increase since 2018. It said that the reason why the remittances are high is because people in the Diaspora are always determined to help their families back home. If they appear to be doing well, it has nothing to do with Obaseki. In 2021 alone, Nigeria was the highest recipient of foreign remittances in the sub-region with $20.9 billion. The World Bank report indicated that one of the reasons why there are remittances from the diaspora is food unavailability and deterioration of real incomes. Now look at Edo State, and Benin City in particular: foods eaten within this very fertile land – rice, meat, beans, yams, pepper, tomatoes, lettuce, carrots, fish, cucumbers, watermelons and potatoes are all imported from the states – Gombe, Borno, Adamawa and Bauchi – that the NBS report claims are affected by ‘multidimensional poverty’. None is grown and harvested by Edo people. Failure of whatever agricultural policy of the Obaseki administration is responsible for the shameful poverty in Edo state

· You may be thinking that the World Bank report mentions Nigeria but as matter of fact it is Edo State it refers: half the homes and businesses in Asoro, Evbuotubu and allied towns in Benin City were not built as by-products from policies or programmes of government, but from Diaspora sweat.

· The people at the helm of authority in Edo State are some of the most educated and enlightened and forward looking. That is why it is truly unfortunate that a government known to ignore procurement laws and acts with impunity would be at the centre of town singing hosanna in the highest about its so-called good story to tell, over a suspicious NBS report seemingly at variance with the realities on ground.

· Bob MajiriOghene Etemiku, Benin City