  • Tuesday, 1st November, 2022

Buhari Off to London for Two-Week Medical Check-Up

Deji  Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday  departed Abuja for London, the United Kingdom(UK) for a routine two-week medical check-up.

The president, had earlier  at the State House, Abuja presided over an emergency meeting of the National Security Council (NSC) attended by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Chief of Defence Staff, service chiefs and other top security brass.

President Buhari also  flew to Owerri, the Imo state capital, to declare open the Conference and Retreat For Senior Police Officers.

He is thereafter, expected to leave for London for medical checks that will last till second week of November, 2022.

The Media Adviser to the President, Femi Adesina, in a release issued said:

“President Buhari leaves for London October 31, 2022, for routine medical check-up.

“He returns to the country second  week of November, 2022”.

However, some analysts have expressed worries that despite budgeting billions of naira annually for the State House Clinic and other hospitals in Nigeria, the Buhari, members of his immediate family and other top government functionaries routinely travel abroad for medical tourism.

