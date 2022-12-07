Abule Ado Tragedy: Gani Adams, Others Task Govt to Fulfil Promises to Victims

Sunday Okobi



The Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, and other leaders in Soba community, Abule Ado, Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area of Lagos State, have called on the federal and Lagos State Government to fulfil their promises made to the victims and community of the devastating explosion which happened on March 15, 2020.

The explosion had rocked the area, and according to report, 23 people were killed and property worth billions of naira destroyed.

Speaking at an event organised by the Soba Landlords and Residents Association (SLARA) at the site of former Bethlehem Girls College, to unveil a memorial plaque in honour of the deceased victims of the explosion, Adams called on the government to redeem their promises to the people.

He said the government was yet to fulfil any of the promises or build any project in the area.

The Aare, who is also the chairman of the association, said the event was to ensure that memories of the incident; the lives lost, the losses incurred and the damage to the community were not forgotten.

He added that it was also to remind the government of the promises made to the victims, and urged them not to relent in fulfilling them.

According to the Yoruba leader, it was unfortunate that the association had to resort to publicly reminding the government of its promises, noting that 23 people, including the association’s former vice chairman, his wife and two children, died in the unfortunate incident, and over 300 houses were destroyed during the explosion.

Adam said: “The governor was here, even the Speaker of the House was here, some South-West governors were also here, and they made promises to those affected by the disaster that certain amount will be paid as compensation.

“We are using this opportunity to appeal to the state governoment, as a state with honour to fulfill all promises made to the victims.”

Also, the Vice Chairman of SLARA, Mr. Philips Akinduro, said it was important to remember the memories of the victims by raising a plaque at the site of the explosion.

He explained that most of the developments in the area were done through communal efforts.

According to him, the association spent over N15 million in 2022 to procure and install electric transformers, security, among other facilities.

Akinduro, however, urged the government to help improve the lives of the members of the community by fulfilling its promises to the people.