Tinubu Committed to $25bn Nigeria–Morocco Gas Project, Jimoh Ibrahim Assures African Parliament in Casablanca

President Bola Tinubu is committed to the $25 billion gas pipeline project between Nigeria and Morocco, Jimoh Ibrahim, the Senator representing Nigeria at the executive session of the African Parliament in Casablanca, has said.

Senator Ibrahim said President Tinubu would soon review all abandoned projects to ensure their completion, with the Nigeria–Morocco $25 billion gas project being first on the dashboard of the Nigerian government’s priority initiatives.

According to Ibrahim, the gas project is set to have a capacity of 30 billion cubic metres of natural gas per year and a length of 5,660km.

The Nigerian lawmaker noted that the pipeline would traverse 13 African countries, including Nigeria, Benin, Togo, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Gambia, Senegal, Mauritania, and Morocco, all with a central gas supply from Nigeria.

Senator Ibrahim said the project was expected to create thousands of jobs, boost industrial and digital development, and contribute to a more sustainable energy future for the participating countries.

While noting that the project will be a breakthrough for both nations, as Morocco will benefit from supplying European countries, he called for the Atlantic to be opened to create more opportunities.

He urged Morocco to revise its visa policy, allowing Nigerian visitors to enter without visa restrictions, given the level of opportunity that the new investment will generate for both countries.

Senator Ibrahim said the project was currently in the feasibility study and route planning phase, with discussions ongoing between relevant authorities and stakeholders. The final investment decision was initially planned for 2023 but postponed to 2025.

Senator Ibrahim , who represented the Nigerian Senate President Godswill Akpabio at the executive meeting in Casablanca, stated that Akpabio was already working on significant legislative support for President Tinubu to eliminate, through legislation, complexities that may obstruct the successful implementation of the project.