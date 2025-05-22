Shadow Govt: Court Orders Service of Court Papers on Utomi in Lagos

•Fixes hearing for June 25

Alex Enumah in Abuja





A Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered service of court documents on the 2007 presidential candidate of African Democratic Congress (ADC), Professor Pat Utomi, in relation to a suit pending over his announced plan to establish a shadow government in the country.

In the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/937/2025, filed by the Department of State Services (DSS) through a team of lawyers, led by Akinlolu Kehinde (SAN), the service argued that, not only was the planned shadow government an aberration, it constituted a grave attack on the constitution and a threat to the current democratically elected government.

On Wednesday, Justice James Omotosho granted an ex-parte motion argued by Kehinde for an order allowing service of court documents on Utomi, listed as the sole defendant, at his Lagos address by means of courier service.

The plaintiff gave Utomi’s Lagos address as: No. 6 Balarabe Musa Crescent, off Samuel Manuwa Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, Lagos State.

Omotosho adjourned till June 25 for hearing, before which Utomi was expected to have filed his defence.

In the suit instituted on May 13, the DSS expressed concern that such a structure, styled as a “shadow government”, if left unchecked, might incite political unrest, cause intergroup tensions, and embolden other unlawful actors or separatist entities to replicate similar parallel arrangements, all of which posed a grave threat to national security.

The plaintiff wants the court to declare the purported “shadow government” or “’shadow cabinet” being planned by Utomi and his associates as “unconstitutional and amounts to an attempt to create a parallel authority not recognised by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended)”.

The DSS is also seeking a declaration that “under Sections 1(1), 1(2) and 14(2)(a) of the constitution, the establishment or operation of any governmental authority or structure outside the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended). is unconstitutional, null, and void”.

The plaintiff wants the court to issue an order of perpetual injunction, restraining Utomi, his agents and associates “from further taking any steps towards the establishment or operation of a ‘shadow government,’ ‘shadow cabinet’ or any similar entity not recognised by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended)”.

Among the grounds on which the plaintiff is hinging its prayers includes that Section 1(1) of the constitution declares its supremacy and binding force on all persons and authorities in Nigeria.

It added that Section 1(2) prohibits the governance of Nigeria or any part thereof except in accordance with the provisions of the constitution.

According to the DSS, Section 14(2Xa) states that sovereignty belongs to the people of Nigeria, from whom government, through the constitution, derives all its powers and authority.

It is contending that Utomi’s proposed shadow government lacks constitutional recognition and authority, thereby contravening the aforementioned provisions.

The plaintiff further stated, in a supporting affidavit, that it was the principal domestic intelligence and security agency of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, statutorily mandated to detect and prevent threats to the internal security of Nigeria, including subversive activities capable of undermining national unity, peace and constitutional order.

The DSS added that it is statutorily empowered to safeguard the internal security of Nigeria and prevent any threats to the lawful authority of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and its constituent institutions.

It stated that it had monitored, “through intelligence reports and open-source material, public statements and interviews granted by the defendant, Professor Patrick Utomi, in which he announced the purported establishment of what he termed a ‘shadow government’ or ‘shadow cabinet,’ comprising several persons that make up its ‘ministers.’

“The ‘shadow government’ or ‘shadow cabinet’ is an unregistered and unrecognised body claiming to operate as an alternative government. contrary to the provision of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

“The defendant (Utomi), through public statements, social media, and other platforms, has announced the formation of this body with the intent to challenge the legitimacy of the democratically elected government of Nigeria.

“While inaugurating the ‘shadow cabinet’, the defendant stated that it is made up of the Ombudsman and Good Governance portfolio to be manned by Dele Farotimi; the policy Delivery Unit team consisting of Oghene Momoh, Cheta Nwanze, Daniel Ikuonobe, Halima Ahmed, David Okonkwo and Obi Ajuga: and the council of economic advisers.

“Based on the intelligence gathered by the plaintiff, the activities and statements made by the defendant and his associates are capable of misleading segments of the Nigerian public, weakening confidence in the legitimacy of the elected government, and fueling public disaffection.”

The DSS further stated it was particularly concerned that such a structure, styled as a “shadow government,” if left unchecked, might incite political unrest, cause intergroup tensions, and embolden other unlawful actors or separatist entities to replicate similar parallel arrangements, and pose a threat to national security.

According to the suit, “The plaintiff, in the discharge of Its statutory duties, has gathered intelligence confirming that the defendant’s actions pose a clear and present danger to Nigeria’s constitutional democracy.

“The defendant’s actions amount to an attempt to usurp or mimic executive authority, contrary to sections 1(1), 1{2), and 14(2Xa) of the 1999 Constitution (As Amended), which exclusively vests governance in institutions duly created under the Constitution and through democratic elections.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria has made several efforts to engage the defendant to dissuade him from this unconstitutional path, including statements made by the Minister of Information, but the defendant has remained defiant.

“It is in the interest of justice, national security, and the rule of law for this honourable court to declare the existence and operations of the defendant unconstitutional and illegal.”