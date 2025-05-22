  • Thursday, 22nd May, 2025

Risk Managers Seek Collaboration with NEMA on Disaster Management

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Governing Council of the Chartered Risk Management Institute of Nigeria (CRMI), has called for the deepening of the collaboration between the organisation and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

To this end, the President of CRMI, Prof. Ezekiel Oseni, alongside his team, paid a visit to the headquarters of NEMA in Abuja. The delegation was received by the Director General of NEMA, Mrs. Zubaida Umar, a statement by the Head, NEMA Press Unit, Manzo Ezekiel, stated.

Speaking on the purpose of the visit, Oseni stated that it was aimed at fostering strategic partnership between NEMA and the institute to advance risk management and disaster preparedness across Nigeria.

He extended an invitation for NEMA to be represented on the Governing Council of CRMI, emphasising that such collaboration would enhance the institute’s impact in the area of disaster management for the benefit of Nigerians.

Responding, the Director General of NEMA, Umar, commended CRMI for its efforts in promoting a culture of risk reduction. She reaffirmed NEMA’s commitment to disaster risk reduction, noting that proactive risk management is essential for mitigating disasters.

The DG of NEMA appreciated the opportunity given for the agency to be represented on the CRMI governing council and confirmed acceptance of the offer, signaling the agency’s readiness to strengthen its engagement with CRMI.

The Director of Relief and Rehabilitation at NEMA, Mr. Abdullahi Usur, while contributing to discussions during the visit, praised the institute’s initiative and noted that NEMA’s Disaster Risk Reduction Department shares a common vision with CRMI.

Similarly, the Director of Human Resources, Dr. Umesi Emenike, expressed support for the partnership, stating that staff of the agency would be encouraged to enroll as members of the institute to benefit from professional development opportunities in risk management.

