Rekhiat Momoh Marks Transformative Year as EKEDC CEO with Power Sector Leadership Award

A remarkable story of leadership excellence unfolds within Nigeria’s power distribution landscape as Mrs. Rekhiat Momoh receives the distinguished Energy Times Power Sector CEO of the Year Award, celebrating her transformative impact as Acting Chief Executive Officer of Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC).

Mrs. Momoh’s appointment to EKEDC’s leadership position in March 2024 introduced a visionary approach that challenged conventional electricity distribution management practices. Her extensive 31-year journey through Nigeria’s evolving power sector, from NEPA through PHCN to EKEDC, combined with her marketing expertise (MBA, Lagos State University) and leadership development, provided the ideal foundation for her current role. Upon her appointment, the Board expressed “great confidence in her ability” to guide EKEDC towards new achievements.

The quantitative evidence of Momoh’s influence speaks volumes. Within months of her leadership transition, EKEDC achieved remarkable efficiency improvements, with Aggregated Technical, Commercial, and Collection (ATC&C) losses dropping dramatically to 10.51% in March 2024 from 30.87% in February, an extraordinary advancement in an industry where incremental improvements typically require years to accomplish. Under her guidance, the company achieved an exceptional 99% collection efficiency in March 2024, billing N15.8 billion and collecting N15.7 billion. This financial discipline has established EKEDC as the revenue leader among Nigeria’s distribution companies, recording N103.11 billion in Q3 2024.

Beyond these impressive performance indicators, Momoh has demonstrated remarkable strategic foresight. When assuming office, she committed to “drive strategic initiatives, service improvements, and stakeholder engagement” ensuring EKEDC delivers reliable, efficient power across its franchise territory. A notable achievement during her tenure has been the accelerated infrastructure development throughout EKEDC’s network. Within her first year of leadership, EKEDC constructed numerous power facilities, completing multiple new 11kV and 33kV injection substations that extended reliable electricity to additional communities.

Recognizing that Nigeria’s power sector challenges demand innovative solutions, Momoh has championed technological modernization at EKEDC. Her leadership in implementing the All-In-One (AIO) customer experience vending platform demonstrates her understanding of technology’s role in addressing systemic issues. The AIO platform migration, completed from October 18 to October 21, 2024, provided customers with enhanced transaction capabilities including faster credit purchases, improved balance checks, and streamlined billing processes. The system enabled EKEDC to better manage customer data and respond more effectively to service issues while giving customers self-service options to access their information and transaction history independently.

One of Momoh’s most significant contributions has been her collaborative leadership approach. She has successfully established partnerships with key stakeholders across the power sector, including the FGN Power Company, Niger Delta Power Holding Company, Millwater Limited, and the Transmission Company of Nigeria. This capacity to build effective relationships throughout Nigeria’s complex power sector ecosystem has been instrumental to her success in implementing ambitious projects and reforms.

While maintaining focus on operational efficiency and financial discipline, Momoh has remained steadfastly committed to customer satisfaction. Under her direction, EKEDC has substantially enhanced its customer engagement strategies, culminating in the company receiving the Best Customer Care (Electricity Distribution) award at the 14th West Africa Innovation Awards in 2025, confirming EKEDC’s leadership in service excellence. The company’s determined efforts to expand metering reflect Momoh’s commitment to addressing one of the most persistent sources of customer dissatisfaction in the power sector.

The Power Sector CEO of the Year award from Energy Times, carries significant importance as public validation of her strategic vision and operational achievements in Nigeria’s power distribution sector. The inaugural Energy Times Awards (maiden edition 2025) was established to recognize individuals whose contributions have “significantly impacted Nigeria’s energy industry and economy”. Momoh earned this distinction for her “unwavering commitment, exceptional leadership, expertise and immense contributions” during her first year of leadership. The citation highlighted EKEDC’s remarkable transformation under her guidance, particularly noting the ATC&C loss reduction, revenue growth, and expedited infrastructure upgrades enhancing power supply reliability.

Upon receiving the Energy Times Power Sector CEO of the Year Award, Momoh characterized it not as a culmination but as motivation for future endeavours: “This recognition symbolizes our team’s readiness and resolve to ensure improved performance. Looking ahead, we are using this momentum to propel us further. We will continue to challenge ourselves, push boundaries, and strive for greater heights.”

The Energy Times Power Sector CEO of the Year Award acknowledges not only Momoh’s quantifiable results but also the qualitative transformation she has brought to EKEDC’s organizational culture and strategic direction. In an industry often criticized for resistance to innovation, she has demonstrated that visionary leadership can drive rapid, meaningful progress.

As Nigeria continues addressing the challenges of providing reliable and affordable electricity to its growing population, Rekhiat Momoh’s leadership at EKEDC offers a compelling framework for effective power sector management. Through strategic vision, operational discipline, technological innovation, and collaborative leadership, she has not only transformed EKEDC’s performance metrics but also redefined expectations for what is achievable in Nigeria’s power distribution sector.

