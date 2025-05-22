  • Thursday, 22nd May, 2025

Osimhen, Ighalo, Obafemi, AJ, Others for  2nd Edition Troost-Ekong Foundation Celebrity Match

Featured | 20 minutes ago

The Troost Ekong Foundation (TEF) is proud to announce the second edition of its high-impact celebrity charity football match, happening on Sunday, June 22nd, 2025 at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, on Lagos Island.

Under the theme “Play for Purpose,” this landmark event brings together some of Africa’s biggest names in sports and entertainment to raise awareness and generate funds for TEF’s ongoing youth development programs in education, healthcare, and grassroots sports.

Founder and Super Eagles Captain, William Troost-Ekong, shared his mind on the big match: “I’m super excited to bring this year’s TEF Charity Match to Lagos. We’ve been working hard behind the scenes to put together a great game and show in order to raise funds for the foundation’s planned projects.”

Confirmed players and personalities include: Victor Osimhen, Odion Ighalo, Ahmed Musa, Raphael Onyedika, Samuel Chukwueze, Carl Ikeme, Obafemi Martins, Victor Boniface, Anthony Joshua, Stanley Nwabali, Alex Song, Theo Attom.

They’ll be joined by stars of culture and comedy like Brodda Shaggi, Odumodublvck, Kelechi AFC, and Gilmore, with more surprise guests expected on the day.

