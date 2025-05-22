NSITF Partners Digital Bridge Institute to Boost Service Delivery

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja





The Managing Director, Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), Oluwaseun Faleye, has said the Fund will be partnering the Digital Bridge Institute (DBI), in training and retraining of the workforce in the area of digital literacy and proficiency.

He said technology, digital skills and literacy are critical tools to boost service delivery in the operations of the fund and other government agencies.

A statement signed by the Deputy General Manager and Head Corporate Affairs, NSITF, Alexandra Mede, said the MD assured the NSITF is committed to specialized training and continuous training of its workers to ensure effective service delivery.

It said the partnership deal was reached when Chief Executive Officer of DBI, David Daser, paid a courtesy visit to NSITF boss in Abuja on Wednesday.

Faleye pointed out the fund is embracing and employing every measure to deepen inhouse capacity, and work with any organization that would help achieve this purpose.

The statement said Faleye has approved the partnership with the Digital Bridge Institute (DBI), and directed that a mini-committee be put in place to work out all modalities for the training and retraining of the NSITF workforce in the area of digital literacy and proficiency.

He also said the certification from the institute would be very helpful to NSITF and other agencies of government and workers across all sectors.

The DBI President in his speech earlier said the institute is geographically spread across the country to cater for an institution like the NISTF with workers spread across the country.

Daser said: “We have partners we can actually leverage in case we have to do something in the South-South, and other geopolitical zones of the country. So why we are here is to seek a collaboration, to help you achieve your vision for NSITF. We want to serve as a friend, partner in progress for you here.

“While we help you in training your staff in IT, we will also, if it’s possible, include that certification into the career progression of staff of NSITF. So, we are here as friends and partners, as fellow government organizations”.