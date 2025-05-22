NAAT Threatens Trade Dispute with FG Over Sharing of N50bn

•Demands reversal of FG’s decision

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja





National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) said it had resolved to declare a trade dispute with Federal Ministry of Education and National Universities Commission (NUC) over issues bordering on the welfare of its members with regard to sharing of the recently released N50 billion earmarked for payment of Earned Allowances.

NAAT said it was concerned that its members were yet to receive payment of seven months’ arrears of Occupational Hazard Allowance and others.

According to NAAT, the sharing method adopted by the education ministry and NUC allocated 80 per cent of the N50 billion to members of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and 20 per cent to members of NAAT, Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU), and Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU).

A statement signed by NAAT President, Comrade Ibeji Nwokoma, said, “Arising from an emergency virtual meeting of the National Executive Council (NEC) it held on Wednesday, NAAT rejected what it described as unfair and unjust sharing formula adopted by the Federal Ministry of Education on the N50 billion Earmarked for Payment of Earned Allowances.”

Furthermore, NAAT said it will demand immediate commencement of processes by the ministry for the release of a separate N50b to take care of Earned Allowances of NAAT members as contained in the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) of August 17, 2022 signed between Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) and NAAT, since the Federal Ministry of Education decided to allocate the recently released funds to ASUU members.

The statement said, “NAAT resolved to declare a trade dispute with Federal Ministry of Education and National Universities Commission on issues bordering on welfare of our members on the sharing formula of the recently released N50 billion earmarked for payment of Earned Allowances and the payment of seven (7) month arrears of Occupational Hazard Allowance and others.

“The practice where public officers promote uneven and lopsided allocation of funds meant for payment of Earned Allowances to all categories of university staff leaves much to be desired.

“NAAT condemns such actions in its entirety and calls for its immediate reversal in the interest of industrial peace and harmonious working relationship between various stakeholders in the system.”

NAAT said its NEC also deliberated on some national issues.