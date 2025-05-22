Ministry, EFCC Inspect Seized 753-Unit Abuja Estate, Set for Valuation of Property

•FG to complete project before sale of apartments

•Olukoyede says units may increase after remodelling

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





The Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Dangiwa, alongside the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, yesterday led a joint team on a physical site inspection of a confiscated housing estate comprising 753 housing units.

The estate, earlier seized from a former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, was recovered by the EFCC and officially handed over to the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development on Tuesday, following a directive by President Bola Tinubu.

During the inspection, Dangiwa announced that the ministry would immediately commence its technical assessments by conducting integrity tests on the buildings. Upon successful evaluation, the structures, he said, will be completed and made available for sale to Nigerians through the ‘Renewed Hope’ Portal, which is already operational.

The minister emphasised the federal government’s commitment to transparency and accountability, calling on public office holders to steer clear of corrupt practices, separate statements in Abuja by the ministry’s Director of Press and Public Relations, Badamasi Haiba, as well as the anti-graft agency, said.

“The government of the day is serious about fighting corruption,” he stated, commending the EFCC and its leadership for what he described as a landmark recovery and one of the most significant in the nation’s history within such a short span of time.

The minister commended the EFCC for its ‘remarkable efforts’ in asset recovery across the country, especially the ‘landmark’ recovery and handover of the 753 unit of houses located on Plot 109, Cadastral Zone C09, Lokogoma District, measuring 150,500 square meters, including duplexes and other apartments.

The recovery came following a final forfeiture order granted by Justice Jude Onwuegbuzie of the Federal Capital Territory High, FCT, Court, Abuja, on December 2, 2024.

The minister described the recovery as unprecedented. “I have to seriously commend the stewardship of the Executive Chairman of the EFCC, Mr. Ola Olukoyede, on this outstanding recovery.

“As you can all see, this is the biggest recovery of its kind in the history of this country, 753 housing units recovered within just about a year of his appointment. Many more recoveries are ongoing, and we assure Nigerians that we will see more of such results. Nigerians will be better for it,” he said.

He further urged the public to support the EFCC in its mission to cleanse the country of economic and financial crimes. “Nigerians should continue to trust in the efforts of the EFCC Chairman.

“I believe his drive stems from the goodwill of Mr. President, who has given him the mandate and the leverage to perform and he is utilising it very well. Nigerians should have confidence in the EFCC and the capable leadership of Mr. Olukoyede in achieving a corruption-free nation,” he added.

Speaking at the event, the EFCC Chairman, Olukoyede, clarified that what Nigerians had previously seen on television was merely an aerial view of the estate. “The essence of this visit is to show that it is real,” he said.

Olukoyede reiterated the commission’s commitment to transparency and accountability in the management of recovered assets. He explained that the visit was a follow-up to the handover of the estate to the federal government through the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development.

“This inspection follows our meeting with the Honourable Minister yesterday (Tuesday) regarding the handover of this recovered property. We wanted Nigerians to see firsthand the impact of the anti-corruption fight. We’ve walked for over an hour, yet we haven’t exhausted the estate. This shows the enormity of what has been recovered,” the EFCC boss said.

He noted that although 753 units were initially declared, the number might increase after remodeling and valuation. “The figures we gave were based on architectural drawings and preliminary assessments. After remodelling, we may discover even more units. But what’s most important is that this property now belongs to the federal government and will be put to good use.”

Olukoyede emphasised that the recovery was a tangible result of the president’s agenda, which prioritises the use of anti-corruption tools to drive economic development.

“This recovery is a clear testimony to the president’s vision of using the instrumentality of anti-corruption to stimulate the economy. Once the remodeling is completed, the gederal government will decide the best course of action, possibly offering opportunities to hardworking Nigerians to acquire affordable housing through a transparent and accountable process,” Olukoyede said.