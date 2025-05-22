  • Thursday, 22nd May, 2025

LASG Endorses Drinks Fest Lagos 2025

The Lagos State Government, through the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture via the Office of the Special Adviser to the Governor on Tourism, Arts and Culture, has officially endorsed Drinks Fest Lagos 2025, a two-day celebration of the city’s vibrant beverage culture and entertainment scene.

A concept of Without a Box PR, this inaugural festival will take place on May 30th and 31st, 2025, at the Landmark Event Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Drinks Fest Lagos is a one-of-a-kind experience that brings together the best of Lagos nightlife. It features drink brand showcases, vendor exhibitions, and top-tier musical performances. The event aims to capture the pulse of the city’s dynamic spirit while creating meaningful connections between brands and consumers.

“We are incredibly honoured to receive the endorsement of the Lagos State Government for the maiden edition of Drinks Fest Lagos. This support not only validates the vision behind the festival but also energises our mission to showcase Lagos as the heartbeat of Africa’s nightlife and cultural innovation,” said Theodore Nyingifa, Chief Organiser of Drinks Fest Lagos and Lead Consultant at Without a Box PR.

“This exciting partnership reiterates our administration’s continued commitment to supporting vibrant initiatives, fostering bold brand collaborations, and building a dynamic community of fun-lovers with a vibrant landscape” said Idris Aregbe, Special Adviser to the Governor on Tourism, Arts and Culture.

