  • Thursday, 22nd May, 2025

Israel Tightens Security at Embassies after Washington Killings

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Israel has stepped up security at its diplomatic missions around the world, following the killing of two Israeli embassy employees in Washington, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said on Thursday.

Netanyahu said in a statement that he was “shocked’’ by the “horrific, anti-Semitic” shooting in the U.S. capital.

“We are witnessing the terrible price of antisemitism and wild incitement against Israel.

“The blood libels against Israel are costing us blood and must be fought relentlessly,’’ he said.

The two Israeli members of staff of the embassy were shot dead near the Capital Jewish Museum.

According to Israeli ambassador to the U.S., Yechiel Leiter, they were a young couple who were about to get engaged.

U.S. police said the suspect had been arrested.

After his detention, he allegedly chanted the slogan “free, free Palestine.’’ (dpa/NAN)

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.