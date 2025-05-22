FRSC, IFON, Actors Guild to Hold First Road Safety Film Festival

The Road Safety International Film Festival (RSIFF), a film fiesta geared towards using cinematic platforms for road safety campaign, is set for debut in Nigeria.

The festival is to be staged by the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and I Am the Future of Nigeria Youth Initiative (IFON) in collaboration with the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN).

The organisers made the disclosure in a joint news conference at the FRSC Headquarters on Wednesday in Abuja.

The Corps Marshal of the FRSC, Shehu Mohammed, said the festival slated for the third quarter of the year is part of a strategic partnership between the Corps and IFON, targeted at creating a unique entertainment based education project that will complement existing efforts of the Corps in keeping Nigeria roads safe.

According to him, the film festival tagged “Drive Right, Drive Smart”, was a unique initiative designed to complement FRSC existing road safety programmes through visual storytelling.

“This initiative leverages the power of film and celebrity influence to educate Nigerians on road safety rules and responsible driving behaviour.

“It intends to present a unique and innovative approach to improving road safety awareness in Nigeria.

“By integrating entertainment with education, the festival proposes to effectively engage the public and promote responsible road use in a memorable and impactful manner.

“This proposed Road Safety Film Festival, which is first of its kind in Nigeria, has been happening across the globe

“A list of a few countries it has taken place include, India National Road Safety Short Film Festival, Kolkata, European Festival of Road Safety Film, France and Chile Global Road Safety Film Festival.

“Others include Morocco Global Road Safety Film Festival, Ethiopia Global Road Safety Film Festival and Congo European Festival of Road Safety Film.

“The Corps is convinced that the objectives of this festival will help the re-education and re-orientation of road users through dramatising real life scenarios using short films, skits and interactive media contents.

“To this end, we call on all entertainers, skit makers, content creators, actors, movie producers and youths to join hands with FRSC in promoting Safer Roads in Nigeria through this novel initiative”, he said.

According to the Corps Marshal, the proposed film fiesta will improve understanding of road safety laws in a relatable and entertaining manner, drive behavioural change by demonstrating real life traffic situations.

He further said that the event would offer an opportunity to increase public awareness and compliance with road safety regulations and Improve visibility and engagements with younger demographics.

He added that the festival would also provide easier access to engaging and educational contents on multiple media platform, reduce crashes through improved driver education and achieve compliance with traffic regulations

Earlier in her speech, Mrs Noni Okocha, Chief Executive Officer of IFON, said the ‘Drive Right, Drive Smart’ campaign was a ground-breaking national road safety initiative that would impact greatly on road users.

“This campaign is not just another programme; it is Nigeria’s first-ever road safety movement powered by film, media, and celebrity advocacy, under the umbrella of the Road Safety International Film Festival (RSIFF),

“In collaboration with the Actors Guild of Nigeria and other key partners, we are harnessing the power of Nollywood storytelling and youth engagement to make road safety education more relatable, impactful, and far-reaching.

“Road traffic crashes remain one of the leading causes of death in Nigeria, especially among our youth, and this makes the campaign not just timely, but urgent.

“When we come together, government agencies, communities, schools, media, and celebrities—we cultivate a culture where safety becomes our second nature. Together, we can save lives, we can protect families, and we can build a future where every road user gets home safely.”

Okocha added that, “This partnership with FRSC marks a major milestone. Through Nollywood, creativity, and youth-led storytelling, we are transforming road safety education into life-saving change.

“We would be honoured to have this initiative recognised not only by the private and public sectors but especially under the distinguished support of the Honourable Minister of the FCT,Bar. Nyesom Wike, whose remarkable dedication to road infrastructure continues to set a national benchmark for urban development and road safety.

“His leadership aligns perfectly with our mission, and we believe this campaign complements the transformative work currently being done across the Federal Capital Territory”, she said.

In his remarks, AGN National President, Emeka Rollas, pledged the support of Nigerian actors to the initiative, adding that actors were influencers of culture, mirrors of society, and agents of change.

“The Actors Guild of Nigeria is proud to collaborate with ‘I Am the Future of Nigeria Youth Initiative’ (IFON) and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on this historic journey.

“Many of our actors have already signed on as Road Safety Ambassadors., and they are lending their voices, faces, and influence to this noble cause as we call on many more to join.

“To my colleagues in Nollywood, this is our opportunity to give back to society by using our art for advocacy; let us create stories that matter, stories that save lives.

“When film meets purpose, magic happens, let us make that magic count, let us make Nigeria’s roads safer one story at a time”, he said.