Enugu LG, NDLEA, Team up Against Illicit Drugs Consumption in Council Area

Isi-Uzo Local Government Area, LGA, of Enugu State, Office of the First Lady of the state, and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, have formed an alliance to eliminate the consumption of illicit drugs among the youth and also make the area a drugs free zone.

This is also as the Isi-Uzo Local Government Council equally inaugurated the War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) Clubs in all the secondary schools of the LGA.

Speaking during the event to mark the 2025 International Day of the Boy Child at the local government headquarters, Ikem, wife of the Council Chairman, Mrs. Onyinye Obeagu, regretted that hard drugs had destroyed many youths, stressing the determination of the Council to tackle the menace head-on.

Mrs. Obeagu said the Council would continue to partner with NDLEA to ensure that the boys of the LGA grow up healthy, strong, and equally educated on the dangers of substance abuse, and emphasised the need for mentorship and guidance for every boy child.

“As many of you know, some boys fall into drugs because of depression and peer pressure as well as what they see around them in schools, streets and in their homes.

“But I say to them today, nothing is worth throwing away your life. Once you are caught in it, it is hard to break free. But the message is clear today: do not let drugs define you.

“Being a ‘big boy’ is not about what you smoke or drink. It is about who you are, your success in your endeavours, and how you treat others,” she advised.

Regretting that only girls were often being celebrated, Mrs. Onyinye Obeagu called for support for boys and urged them to speak up when abused.

In her address, wife of Enugu State governor, Mrs. Nkechinyere Mbah, said that theme of the 2025 International Day of the Boy Child, “Building Self Esteem in Boys: Stand Up, Be Heard, Be Seen,” resonated deeply with the aspirations she held for every child in the state.

Mrs. Mbah, represented by her Senior Special Assistant on Special Duties, Mrs. Chidi Egeonu, expressed the importance of nurturing boys’ self-esteem, empowering them to find their voices and feel valued in their communities.

“A boy, who believes in himself is a boy, who can overcome challenges, strive for excellence, and contribute positively to the society,” Mrs. Mbah stated.

She commended Mrs. Obeagu and the Council for pioneering the celebration of the International Day of the Boy Child in the LGA as well as collaborating with the NDLEA to inaugurate the WADA Clubs in secondary schools to drastically reduce drug abuse among the youths.

In his remark, Isi-Uzo Council Chairman, Barr. Obiora Obeagu, pledged to strengthen the partnership with NDLEA to tackle menace of illicit drug intake in the Council Area.

“Youth empowerment and development can best be achieved with healthy youths. That is why we are taking the war against illicit drugs seriously” he stated.

The Deputy Commander (Drug and Rehabilitation), NDLEA, Enugu, Mr Ibezimako Owunwa, while commending Isi-Uzo Local Government Council for taking the lead at the local level, reiterated the Agency’s determination to go after drug dealers in the state, who lure younger ones into substance abuse.

He encouraged the boys to shun consumption of hard drugs, as they could hinder their set dreams in life.

The Traditional Ruler of Ikem Uno Autonomous Community, HRH Okey Ogbodo, pledged the cooperation of the royal fathers in sensitising communities on the dangers of drug abuse.

Highlights of the event include the inauguration of the WADA Clubs in Isi-Uzo Secondary Schools and presentation of gifts to outstanding boys and students.