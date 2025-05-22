Alleged Corruption: Protesters Demand Kyari’s Deportation from UAE

Alex Enumah in Abuja





Some young Nigerians on Wednesday stormed the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Embassy in Abuja, demanding deportation of the immediate past Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, to continue the ongoing probe over alleged corruption and sabotage.

The protesters under the platform of Young Professionals Forum (YPF), claimed that Kyari’s alleged corrupt practices have had far-reaching implications for the economy and energy sector.

According to them, Kyari’s tenure was marked by deliberate obstruction of local refining initiatives, blatant disregard for national interests, and personal enrichment.

One of the leaders of the group, Sambari Benjamin claimed that Kyari’s actions have crippled national productivity, drained Nigeria’s foreign exchange reserves, and increased the vulnerability of consumers to adulterated petroleum products.

They therefore called on the UAE government to refuse Kyari residency, asylum and to blacklist him to prevent his escape from justice.

“We believe that Mele Kyari’s actions have brought shame to our nation and our people. His alleged corrupt practices have had devastating consequences for our economy and our people. We cannot stand idly by while those in positions of authority abuse their power for personal gain.

“We urge the UAE government to refuse Kyari residency, asylum, and to blacklist him to prevent his escape from justice. The Nigerian people demand accountability and transparency, and we will not rest until justice is served,” Benjamin stated.

The protesters emphasized that granting Kyari asylum would undermine the rule of law and set a dangerous precedent for other public officials who might seek to escape accountability by fleeing abroad.

They called on the UAE government to uphold its commitment to international cooperation and justice by denying Kyari refuge.