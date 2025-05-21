UTME: JAMB To Conduct Another Mop-up Exams For Absent Candidates

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced that it will conduct another mop-up examinations for candidates who missed their just-concluded Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

JAMB Registrar, Professor Is-haq Oloyede, stated this in Abuja on Wednesday while speaking to the press during a meeting with key stakeholders to address the challenges encountered during the 2025 UTME exercise.

Oloyede acknowledged the emotional strain experienced while announcing the UTME results but clarified that it was not indicative of institutional weakness.

He emphasised that JAMB remains committed to resolving issues affecting the examination process and rejected any suggestion that administrative failures were due to incompetence or ethnic bias.

He stated: “So I want to say this clearly, particularly because I accepted responsibility, not because I do not know how to do the work. People that work with me have testified to the fact that I do not care where you come from. Until this incident happened, I didn’t know that I was surrounded by many issues, because I didn’t look at them as issues, I looked at them as my friends.

“But when things started happening and people are saying, ‘Which one is you?’ which is unfortunate because you need not look at where you come from. But I never knew, because I knew him as a human being who was performing his services. So please, let us not descend to the level of those people who are out there.

“I say it for the fourth time that no conspiracy theory is relevant to this case. There is nothing to say north, south, or that you buy more outside. Something happened like people who have been doing something well for years and something just went wrong. I did not throw them under the bus. No.”

He further urged stakeholders to stop ethnic profiling of education and criticised those who exploit difficulties to promote ethnic or conspiracy-driven narratives.

Oloyede asserted that many criticisms of JAMB’s operations were rooted in ignorance.

The Registrar commended his team’s efforts and stressed that JAMB does not discriminate based on background or ethnicity.

Oloyede also expressed appreciation for the resilience shown by candidates, many of whom continued their exams despite various challenges.

To accommodate the estimated 5.6% of candidates who missed their exams, JAMB is organising a special mop-up exercise, extending the opportunity to all affected candidates, regardless of the reason for their absence.

“It was not easy at all, to be able to bring such things and say, look, I will sit there and then enjoy. We were doing that because at that time, the only space we had was the space that had a big science practical on Friday. And we felt that we could move in and get it. We couldn’t get that type of space for another two months, and we would have permanently deprived the students of their chance in life.

“So we knew that if we continued to mourn and groan about what had happened and allowed that space to escape, we might not recover it. I told the students, just like Griffith said, because you had over about 95% attendance across all sessions that’s a very reasonable attendance,” he stated.

According to him, “We are also taking the decision that all those who missed that examination whatever the reason, the 5.6% or 6% that missed it we would not only mop up. Normally, we hold one mop-up nationwide for those with one issue or another. This time, we are creating a new mop-up. Even those who missed the earlier exam due to absence we will extend this opportunity to them.

“It’s not that we are doing something extraordinary. In class, you make up an examination when students miss it for one reason or the other. We just don’t allow abuse of that. So we will allow all the candidates who missed the main exam for any reason to take part in this mop-up.”

Oloyede also criticised public commentators who misunderstand or misrepresent the role of the UTME.

He clarified that the UTME is a placement test, not an achievement test, adding that its purpose is to rank candidates for available spaces in institutions, not to measure intelligence or overall academic potential.

He emphasised that high UTME scores are not the sole determinant of admission, noting that combined performance including post-UTME scores and school assessments can significantly affect a candidate’s ranking.