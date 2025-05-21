Tanker Explosion: Ogun Assures Athletes, Others of Safety

James Sowole in Abeokuta

The Ogun State Government, yesterday, assured athletes participating in the ongoing National Sports Festival(NSF) as well as the residents of their safety following a diesel tanker explosion near Alake Sports Complex. The NSF is taking place in Abeokuta and other parts of the state and the complex is one of the venues for the sports festival.

The Special Adviser to the Ogun State Governor on Media and Strategy, Kayode Akinmade, in a statement, said that while there was an incident involving a diesel tanker that resulted in a fire outbreak, the fire was immediately put out to prevent any damage.

Akinmade commended the promptness and proactiveness of the fire service in the state and the vigilance of officials at the complex, assuring participants at the sports festival of total safety.

“The incident this(yesterday) afternoon involving a diesel tanker close to one of our facilities for the NSF” was very unfortunate. We thank God that the fire was immediately put out to avert any casualties.

“To this end, we want to assure all our athletes and the people of the state of safety and that there is no cause for alarm as the situation is under absolute control,” the statement read.