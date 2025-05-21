Six Athletes Barred from National Sports Festival over Dope

The National Sports Commission (NSC), yesterday listed six athletes that have been disqualified from competing at the ongoing 22nd National Sports Festival, which is currently taking place in Ogun State.

Director of Press at the NSC, Dr Kehinde Ajayi, said yesterday that the action was a sequel to the commission’s anti-doping stance.

The NSC cautioned that registered athletes with anti-doping issues cannot compete for scoring medals.

The NSC made it clear after a strategic joint meeting of the Main Organising Committee and the Local Organising Committee of the Games on Monday.

The commission announced that this is in line with global best practices and the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) code.

NSC Director General, Bukola Olopade charged all the participating states to take note of this and reiterated the Commission’s commitment to ensuring that every athlete competes very clean.

”The issue of antidoping is one important mandate of the Commission to ensure that Nigeria is devoid of drug problems at both domestic and international competitions.

”We are happy now that the National antidoping law has finally been passed by our Sports-loving President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the ripple effect of such a landmark feat must swiftly be felt in our Sports, starting with the current Sports Festival”, he stated.

Meanwhile, the following athletes have therefore been listed to have doping issues and cannot compete for medals at the Games.

1. Marcus Okon representing Akwa Ibom state in Para Athletics

2. Ayabeke David Opeyemi representing Bayelsa State in Gymnastics

3. Kareem Shukurat representing Lagos state in kickboxing

4. Omole Dolapo Joshua, representing Bayelsa state in kickboxing

5. Ogunsemilore Cynthia, representing Bayelsa state in kickboxing

6. Animashaun Sofia representing Lagos state in Para powerlifting